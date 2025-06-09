^

Headlines

Sara Duterte's defense says ready for trial, but calls process ‘flawed’

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 2:25pm
Sara Duterte's defense says ready for trial, but calls process â€˜flawedâ€™
Vice President Sara Duterte faces a crowd of Filipinos in The Hague, Netherlands on May 31, 2025 where his father, former president Rodrigo Duterte is detained for crimes of humanity charges at the International Criminal Court.
Inday Sara Duterte / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team is prepared to confront the charges against her in an impeachment trial even as they maintain that the process itself is constitutionally flawed.

In a statement that reacts to calls for the Senate to swiftly begin the trial, Duterte's lawyers made clear they would not back down from the proceedings while simultaneously challenging their legitimacy.

"We deem it proper to refrain from commenting on matters that are exclusive and internal to the Senate. However, we reiterate our firm position that the initiation of the impeachment process—particularly the Fourth Impeachment Complaint—suffers from serious constitutional infirmities," Duterte's lawyers said on Monday, June 9.

Despite their objections, the defense team added: "Nevertheless, should the Senate choose to proceed, we stand ready to confront the charges and expose the baselessness of the accusations against the Vice President."

The lawyers' statement comes as pressure mounts on the Senate to begin the impeachment trial, which has stalled since the House transmitted the articles of impeachment on February 5. 

The reading of the articles of impeachment was earlier postponed from June 2 to June 11 to supposedly give the upper chamber time to deliberate on priority bills. But this means the Senate was left with a few days to convene the impeachment court before the 19th Congress adjourns on June 14.

Senate President Chiz Escudero's refusal to immediately convene the impeachment court has drawn ire from House lawmakers and civil society. Legal experts have said the upper chamber is constitutionally required to "forthwith proceed" once impeachment articles are received from the House. 

Duterte's defense team, meanwhile, repeated its accusation that the impeachment process has been politicized. "The impeachment process must never be weaponized to harass, silence, or eliminate political opponents. It is a constitutional mechanism, not a political tool," they said in their statement on Monday.  

Legal moves to stop impeachment

While Duterte herself has expressed readiness to begin the trial, legal moves by her and her lawyers to stop the impeachment have indicated otherwise.

The vice president filed a petition before the Supreme Court in February seeking to nullify the impeachment complaint against her. The petition accuses the House of Representatives of breaching the constitutional provision that prohibits more than one impeachment proceeding from being initiated in the same year. 

On the same day, Duterte's supporters filed a petition before the High Court to stop the Senate from proceeding with the impeachment trial.

Senate minority to end delays

Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday said that she and Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel will move for the opening of the trial during Monday's plenary session. 

Hontiveros said the oath-taking and reading of articles of impeachment should not take more than an hour and that the upper chamber has ample time to conduct the proceedings before it adjourns three days from now. 

Duterte became the first vice president in Philippine history to be impeached when 240 House lawmakers endorsed the impeachment complaint in February. The articles charge her with graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, among others. 

RELATEDThe allegations against VP Sara Duterte in impeachment proceedings 

INDAY SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SENATE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fast-track impeachment trial in 19 days urged

Fast-track impeachment trial in 19 days urged

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino is proposing an expedited impeachment trial for Vice President Sara Duterte that...
Headlines
fbtw
More schools urge Senate to proceed with Sara Duterte impeachment trial

More schools urge Senate to proceed with Sara Duterte impeachment trial

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
Several universities have joined calls urging the Philippine Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
'The sacrifice is too great': Marcos' next moves on EDSA rehab

'The sacrifice is too great': Marcos' next moves on EDSA rehab

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The rehabilitation of EDSA will not commence until “solid” rerouting plans are in place and local government units...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Recent moves cloud Senate&rsquo;s commitment to proceed&rsquo;

‘Recent moves cloud Senate’s commitment to proceed’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Recent events in the Senate related to the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte has led to the “unpredictability”...
Headlines
fbtw
Universities join calls to start impeach trial

Universities join calls to start impeach trial

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Professors, faculty members and alumni of the country’s top schools have called on the Senate to proceed immediately...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Almost 8 in 10 believe Sara Duterte should face Senate impeachment trial &mdash; survey

Almost 8 in 10 believe Sara Duterte should face Senate impeachment trial — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
An OCTA Research survey released found that 78% of Filipinos believe Vice President Sara Duterte should face her Senate impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos: We&rsquo;ll continue to listen, improve Pinoys&rsquo; plight

President Marcos: We’ll continue to listen, improve Pinoys’ plight

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Amid a performance review of Cabinet officials, President Marcos yesterday vowed to implement more changes benefiting the...
Headlines
fbtw
DA to cut imported rice max SRP to P43

DA to cut imported rice max SRP to P43

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is preparing to lower the maximum suggested retail price (SRP) of imported rice to P43...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA, monsoon to bring heavy rain in Luzon, Visayas

LPA, monsoon to bring heavy rain in Luzon, Visayas

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
A low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or habagat are expected to bring significant rainfall across large parts...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with