^

Headlines

Just one hour needed: Senate minority to push for opening of Sara's impeachment trial this Monday

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 12:14pm
Just one hour needed: Senate minority to push for opening of Sara's impeachment trial this Monday
Senators Risa Hontiveros and Koko Pimentel, the two members of the Senate minority bloc, share their assessment of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., July 26, 2022.
Senate of the Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate's tiny two-member minority bloc will formally move during Monday's plenary session to convene the impeachment court for Vice President Sara Duterte. 

Sen. Risa Hontiveros announced the plan at a press conference Monday morning, June 9, saying she and Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel III will push for the opening rites — including the reading of articles of impeachment — for the trial.

"Later at the plenary, we in the Senate minority will act to begin fulfilling our constitutional duty," Hontiveros said in mixed English and Filipino. "We in the Senate minority will formally move to commence the opening rites in the impeachment trial of VP Sara Duterte."

Hontiveros said the minority will move for Senate President Francis Escudero to take his oath as presiding officer of the impeachment court and to administer the oath for all senators to serve as judges.

They will also seek to have the Senate convene as an impeachment court and formally present the articles of impeachment, which the upper chamber received from the House of Representatives in February.

"We are not yet at the trial proper. These are just the opening rites. Oath-taking and formalities. This won’t even take an hour," Hontiveros said. 

"So let's not pretend that one hour is too much to ask," the senator added.

Civil society, members of religious congregations, schools and lawmakers from the House have been urging Escudero and the Senate to begin the impeachment trial after the reading of the charges was postponed from June 2 to 11.

The Senate under Escudero has continued to stall the impeachment proceedings and floated the possibility of having a no trial scenario before the 19th Congress adjourns sine die on June 14.

Hontiveros criticized the delay and said she sees no reason for the Senate to defer the oath-taking and reading of the articles of impeachment today, which she believes will not take up more than an hour. 

"If other proposals in the plenary keep us working until midnight, I think we can find time for this. We have three full days of session left, which can last up to midnight as they have in recent days," Hontiveros said in Filipino.

Duterte faces charges including misuse of funds and plotting to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., among others. 

The charges stem partly from Duterte's November 2024 statement that she had contracted an assassin to kill Marcos, his wife, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she herself were killed. She has also been accused of misusing P612.5 million  of public funds while serving as vice president and education secretary.

A two-thirds majority vote in the Senate — at least 16 of 24 senators — is required to convict Duterte and remove her from office. If convicted, she would also be disqualified from holding future government positions.

Several groups, including members of different colleges of law, have urged the Senate to proceed with the trial to honor its accountability to the public given the gravity of the allegations against Duterte.

"The Senate must not be defeatist and callous to the growing calls for the institution to fulfill its mandate and begin the impeachment trial," Hontiveros said.

RISA HONTIVEROS

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SENATE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fast-track impeachment trial in 19 days urged

Fast-track impeachment trial in 19 days urged

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino is proposing an expedited impeachment trial for Vice President Sara Duterte that...
Headlines
fbtw
More schools urge Senate to proceed with Sara Duterte impeachment trial

More schools urge Senate to proceed with Sara Duterte impeachment trial

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
Several universities have joined calls urging the Philippine Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Tito: Chiz bushwhacked VP impeach complaint

Tito: Chiz bushwhacked VP impeach complaint

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
The Senate leadership of Francis Escudero “bushwhacked” the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Universities join calls to start impeach trial

Universities join calls to start impeach trial

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Professors, faculty members and alumni of the country’s top schools have called on the Senate to proceed immediately...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA, monsoon to bring heavy rain in Luzon, Visayas

LPA, monsoon to bring heavy rain in Luzon, Visayas

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
A low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or habagat are expected to bring significant rainfall across large parts...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Self-rated poverty down to 50 percent &ndash; SWS

Self-rated poverty down to 50 percent – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Filipinos rating their families as “not poor” reached a record high in April even as one in two respondents still...
Headlines
fbtw
Mother-to-child HIV transmission cases rising

Mother-to-child HIV transmission cases rising

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Transmission of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from mother to child has increased sharply over the past years, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Remove GE subjects to solve K-12 woes&rsquo;

‘Remove GE subjects to solve K-12 woes’

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) should remove general education subjects from college within five years or sooner...
Headlines
fbtw

Azcuna: Impeach trial must be ‘agad-agad’

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
For a former Supreme Court justice who helped draft the Constitution, the use of the word “forthwith” in the impeachment provisions means that the Senate is mandated to conduct the trial agad-agad or...
Headlines
fbtw
Labor groups urge Senate to ratify legislated wage hike

Labor groups urge Senate to ratify legislated wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Even with the impeachment trial, labor groups yesterday called on the Senate to convene the bicameral committee to reconcile...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with