'The sacrifice is too great': Marcos' next moves on EDSA rehab

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) installs new signs reminding motorists of the no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP) along EDSA in Quezon City on Sunday, May 25, 2025, a day before the implementation of the NCAP in selected major thoroughfares of Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The rehabilitation of EDSA will not commence until “solid” rerouting plans are in place and local government units (LGUs) confirm their readiness, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

In his June 8 vlog, Marcos explained that he found the planned two-year construction of the 23.8-kilometer highway too long, as it would severely inconvenience Filipinos.

“Until I see solid re-routing plans and can ensure that the LGUs are fully prepared, let's not do it yet.,” Marcos said in Filipino.

“Let's fix the plan first.,” he added.

Marcos initially announced the halt of the EDSA rehabilitation on June 1 to explore better ways to implement the project. He said the government is investigating new technologies to expedite roadwork.

“Let's pause the rehabilitation for now. Let's not do it yet because if we look at the cost-benefit analysis, it would be good if we could fix it, but the sacrifice for that is too great," the president said. "Two years, that's too heavy, the traffic will be too severe."

Along with the pause of the EDSA rehabilitation, the proposed odd-even scheme — criticized by some who say it may push motorists to buy additional vehicles to circumvent the restrictions — will also be suspended.

Suspended, not canceled. Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon clarified on June 6 that while the rehabilitation is suspended, it has not been canceled.

The government had previously announced that the rehabilitation of EDSA, expected to last until 2027, would begin with segments from Pasay City to the Shaw Boulevard area.