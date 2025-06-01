Odd-even scheme scrapped as Marcos suspends EDSA rehab

Department of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan and Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Don Artes discuss with members of the media the various contingencies to mitigate heavy traffic once the EDSA rebuild starts during a press conference at the MMDA main office in Pasig City on May 26, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Sunday, June 1, announced that it will no longer proceed with the planned odd-even traffic scheme following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to suspend the rehabilitation of EDSA.

MMDA Chairman Don Artes said the suspension provides an opportunity to revisit traffic management plans in light of the halted two-year reconstruction project.

“Pursuant to the directive of the President, the MMDA will suspend the imposition of the odd-even scheme which was part of the traffic management plan that was laid down intended to decongest EDSA before the looming rebuild,” Artes said in a statement posted on Facebook.

He added that the pause will allow agencies to explore “less burdensome” alternatives for easing congestion once the rehabilitation eventually begins.

For now, the MMDA will continue implementing the existing number coding scheme.

President Marcos, during a Department of Transportation (DOTr) event at the Kamuning station on Sunday, said the EDSA rehabilitation will be put on hold to “find better ways” of implementing it, including possibly adopting newer technologies.

The EDSA rehabilitation was initially scheduled to begin on June 13, starting with the Pasay City to Shaw Boulevard segment. It was expected to last until 2027.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon earlier confirmed that the planned odd-even scheme, which was meant to replace the current number coding system during construction, would also be suspended in line with Marcos’ pronouncement.

The now-shelved scheme had drawn mixed reactions from motorists and lawmakers, with some warning that it might merely shift congestion to secondary roads or encourage car owners to buy additional vehicles to avoid restrictions. — with a report from Ian Laqui