Disqualification junked, Bagong Henerasyon proclaimed

Bagong Henerasyon Party-List first nominee Robert Nazal speaks at a campaign activity in Navotas on May 1, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Bagong Henerasyon Party-list secured its fourth consecutive term after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) proclaimed it as one of the winning party-lists in the 2025 midterm elections on Friday, June 6.

Placing 39th in the party-list race with 319,803 votes, Bagong Henerasyon will retain its one seat in the 20th Congress.

The party-list will be represented by Roberto Nazal Jr., founder of PERRC Construction and Development Corporation, CEO of mining firm MRMJ Earthmovers Corporation, and board director of the Philippine Nickel Industry Association.

The party-list’s proclamation was initially suspended on May 19 due to a pending disqualification case, which the Comelec en banc recently dismissed after the petitioner failed to meet procedural requirements.

On Thursday, June 5, the poll body issued a certificate of finality and entry of judgment, clearing the way for the group’s proclamation.

No ceremony was held for the party-list’s proclamation, with the Comelec simply handing the certificate of proclamation to Bagong Henerasyon’s president and secretary general at its head office in Manila.

“From the beginning, we held fast to what we knew in our hearts: that we had honored the law, and that we had done right by the people,” the party-list said in a statement.

It also thanked the Comelec for completing the process fairly and expressed gratitude to its supporters, calling the proclamation a “quiet, powerful vindication” of their trust.

How about Duterte Youth?

Bagong Henerasyon, however, was not the only winning party-list whose proclamation was deferred.

Duterte Youth, which was formed in 2016 to support former President Rodrigo Duterte, also faces two disqualification cases — one from 2019 and another in 2025.

Six years ago, four private individuals filed a petition alleging that the party-list committed material misrepresentation when Duterte Youth Chairman Ronald Cardema attempted to substitute as its first nominee following the withdrawal of the original nominees.

However, Cardema was over the 30-year-old age limit for youth sector representatives.

After the Comelec rejected his substitution bid for failing to meet eligibility requirements, the original first nominee who had earlier withdrawn was proclaimed instead.

This led to questions about the validity of the party-list’s registration.

Duterte Youth is currently facing a new allegation after social media posts claimed that incumbent Rep. Drixie Cardema used a surname that is not her legal one, which is Suarez.

Despite being his wife’s sister, she adopted Ronald Cardema’s surname, raising concerns over the legitimacy of the name in official documents.

In response, the Comelec issued a show cause order directing her to explain the matter.

The Comelec committed to resolving the case before June 30, or the last day winning candidates take their oath of office for the 20th Congress.