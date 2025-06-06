^

Chinese nationals nabbed for dodging immigration checks

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 1:23pm
Chinese nationals nabbed for dodging immigration checks
Four Chinese nationals arrested by the Bureau of Immigration on Monday, June 2, for dodging immigration checks.
Bureau of Immigration / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Four Chinese nationals have been arrested by the Bureau of Immigration for evading immigration checks.

In a statement on Thursday, June 5, the bureau said that it apprehended the foreign nationals on Monday, June 2, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The officers bureau’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section arrested the individuals as they tried to board separate flights bound for China and Vietnam. 

The intercepted foreign nationals were identified as Zhang Zhaoya, Wang Linmei, Qi Xiangyang and Chen Wenda.

Investigations revealed that Zhang has been overstaying in the country since July 2024, while both Wang and Qi have overstayed since September 2024. 

Meanwhile, Chen, despite possessing a valid working visa, lacked the mandatory Emigration Clearance Certificate, a document required for all departing long-term residents.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado confirmed that an investigation is underway involving at least three immigration officers for possible collusion with the intercepted passengers.

He pointed out the agency’s strict zero-tolerance policy on corruption. 

“Any personnel found to have assisted in the circumvention of immigration procedures will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” Viado said. 

The four Chinese nationals have been turned over to the bureau’s legal division for inquest and the filing of charges for violating Philippine immigration laws.

