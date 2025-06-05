^

MRT-7, common station set to be operational by 2027, says DOTR

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 6:17pm
MRT-7, common station set to be operational by 2027, says DOTR
Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) train cars were seen parked inside a depot in Quezon City on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation is aiming to complete the long-delayed MRT-7 project by 2027, according to agency chief Vince Dizon.

Speaking to the media at the Senate after his confirmation as DOTr Secretary by the Commission on Appointments, Dizon said the MRT-7 line will be completed before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ends his term in 2028.

“I am quite confident, I've told the President this, that before the end of his term sometime in 2027, the MRT-7 and the common station will be finished and operational, and because of that, the connectivity between LRT-1, MRT-3 and MRT-7 will be seamless,” Dizon said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

Currently, the LRT-1 and MRT-3 remain disconnected, even though their tracks run parallel along EDSA. Passengers transferring from LRT-1’s Fernando Poe Jr. station to MRT-3’s North Avenue station still need to take a bus or another form of transport to go there.

The common station will finally connect the two stations, as well as the MRT-7. 

A two-hour commute could be trimmed down to thirty minutes, Dizon said. 

The MRT-7 project has faced multiple delays over the years. Initially conceived and approved during the administration of former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, its groundbreaking only took place under the late president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino. 

Former president Rodrigo Duterte promised partial operations by 2022, but the deadline has been repeatedly pushed back, extending into Marcos’ term. 

Under Marcos, the MRT-7 was initially planned to be partially operational by the end of 2025, but this was later delayed to 2028 due to design changes. 

However, with a persistent Dizon at the helm of the DOTr, the target has been moved to 2027. 

DOTR

MRT-7
