^

Headlines

MRT-7 to partially operate with 12 stations by end of 2025 following delays

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 5, 2024 | 2:25pm
MRT-7 to partially operate with 12 stations by end of 2025 following delays
Photo shows train coaches from the soon to be completed MRT-7.
Released / Department of Transportation

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City portion of the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) is expected to be operational by fourth quarter of 2025, according to an official from the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino shared the news during a Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas briefing on Tuesday.

"We will have partial operations of 12 stations by end of 2025 and we expect that the next station, station 13 [Tala Station], will be operational by end of 2026," said Aquino in a mix of Filipino and English.

 

 

Aside from the Tala Station in Caloocan City, Aquino said that the San Jose del Monte (SJDM) Station in Bulacan is expected to be completed by 2027 once "alignment issues" have been resolved.

This stems from the MRT-7's right of way troubles in Bulacan, resulting in further delays in the line's completion. Local government officials from SJDM have earlier requested that its Bulacan segment be realigned, saying that the area is "too tight" and will affect many buildings.

Aquino added that the DOTr is already working with the said local government unit (LGU) for the realignment of routes to better serve its constituents.

"Our dialogue with San Jose del Monte is currently ongoing. We are scheduling for an inspection this June with DOTr, San Miguel Corp. and San Jose LGU to see their proposed alignment and station location," she said.

"If our talks with the [SJDM] LGU continues and we finalize the alignment that's beneficial to passengers, we expect its completion by 2027."

The 22-kilometer MRT-7 is set to have 14 stations all in all, connecting Quezon City and San Jose del Monte. As of May 2024, the line's overall progress rate stands at 69.86%.

It aims to reduce travel time between the National Capital Region and the Bulacan province in just 35 minutes once completed.

vuukle comment

BULACAN

CALOOCAN CITY

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

MRT-7

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manibela announces 3-day strike, cites Congress hearings vs PUV impounding

Manibela announces 3-day strike, cites Congress hearings vs PUV impounding

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
A group is set to stage another transport strike from June 10 to 12 to protest the apprehensions of unconsolidated jeepneys...
Headlines
fbtw
Monetary Board member quits over &lsquo;ghost&rsquo; scandal

Monetary Board member quits over ‘ghost’ scandal

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 13 hours ago
A member of the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has resigned amid the controversy over ghost employees involving...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says Chinese boats seized supplies airdropped to Filipino outpost

Philippines says Chinese boats seized supplies airdropped to Filipino outpost

22 hours ago
The Philippine military said that Chinese boats illegally "seized" food and medicine airdropped to a Filipino outpost in the...
Headlines
fbtw
United States congratulates Philippines for &lsquo;eloquently&rsquo; expressing South China Sea position

United States congratulates Philippines for ‘eloquently’ expressing South China Sea position

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 days ago
The United States congratulated the Philippines for “eloquently laying out the Philippines’ position on the South...
Headlines
fbtw
Entire Bamban police force sacked amid POGO probe

Entire Bamban police force sacked amid POGO probe

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Following the suspension of Mayor Alice Guo by the Office of the Ombudsman, the entire police force of Bamban, Tarlac was...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos holds command conference with PNP

President Marcos holds command conference with PNP

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos presided over a command conference at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs warns of more &lsquo;explosive events&rsquo; at Kanlaon

Phivolcs warns of more ‘explosive events’ at Kanlaon

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
More explosive events may follow the eruption at Kanlaon Volcano, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs)...
Headlines
fbtw
Another PUJ strike planned on June 10-12

Another PUJ strike planned on June 10-12

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
A transport group will hold a three-day strike next week to protest the alleged harassment and apprehension of drivers of...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG seeks more visits from US, Japan counterparts

PCG seeks more visits from US, Japan counterparts

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has invited its US and Japan counterparts to make frequent visits to the country and conduct regular...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator wants Duterte included in Pharmally case raps

Senator wants Duterte included in Pharmally case raps

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros has urged the Office of the Ombudsman to indict former president Rodrigo Duterte for graft over the irregular...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with