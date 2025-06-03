^

Fugitive capybara caught by China zoo after 2 months on run

June 3, 2025
Fugitive capybara caught by China zoo after 2 months on run
SHANGHAI, China — Officials have captured the last member of a runaway capybara gang that escaped from a zoo in eastern China two months ago, a statement said Tuesday.

The missing male rodent, named "Doubao" -- "Bean Bun" in Chinese -- absconded from an enclosure at the Yangzhou Zhuyuwan Scenic Area along with two other capybaras in early April.

Doubao remained at large for weeks after his companions were caught by zoo officials.

"The runaway child has returned home!" the zoo wrote in a social media post.

The capybara -- a rodent the size of a six-year-old child -- walked into a humane trap early Tuesday morning and was returned to his enclosure by zoo staff.

Despite spending two months on the run, Doubao gained weight and his fur was still "smooth and glossy", the zoo said.

"It looks like he was doing well out there!" it added.

Capybaras are native to South America but in recent years have become popular attractions at zoos worldwide, with the semi-aquatic rodents becoming unlikely darlings of the internet.

The zoo said the trio made their April breakout when another capybara Bazong -- "Big Shot" -- broke through a fence.

Bazong was later found relaxing in a lake.

It took seven or eight zoo staff to trap the second accomplice, Duoduo or "Hide Hide", in a rubbish bin.

But Doubao eluded capture, with the zoo in May issuing a mock wanted poster accusing him of engaging in a mass jailbreak.

Officials at one point offered a reward of frozen fried rice, a carton of eggs, capybara-themed merchandise and lifetime entry to the zoo to anyone with information about his whereabouts.

A zoo representative also repeatedly pleaded for Doubao's return on livestreamed videos, Tuesday's statement said.

