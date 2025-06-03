^

In lieu of Sara's impeachment trial, Senate advances rightsizing, MTRCB bills

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 12:35pm
In lieu of Sara's impeachment trial, Senate advances rightsizing, MTRCB bills
The Senate opens its session on Monday, June 2, 2025.
Joseph B. Vidal, OSP / Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate Social Media Unit

MANILA, Philippines — Instead of proceeding with Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial, the Senate advanced several measures on third reading.

Senate President Francis Escudero originally scheduled the reading of the articles of impeachment versus Duterte on June 2. However, he chose to defer the start of the trial to June 11, citing the need to pass priority bills listed by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

On its first day back in session, the Senate passed one of the LEDAC bills on third reading. The Escudero-sponsored Government Optimization Act, which aims to streamline the national government by reducing obsolete positions.

Senators also passed a bill strengthening the MTRCB. The measure grants the agency more power to regulate even online streaming platforms. The measure has been slammed by opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros for its broad usage of terms that may be subject to abuse and censorship. 

The Senate likewise passed the Free Funeral Services Act, the Lifelong Learning Development Framework Act, and a bill expanding the Philippine Science High School System Act.

Additionally, the Senate passed the Revised Animal Welfare Act, which aims to strengthen current animal welfare standards.

Priority bills pending. With less than two weeks to go before the Senate closes session, senators need to act on several measures, including: 

  • Amendments to the Foreign Investors’ Long-Term Lease Act
  • E-Governance Act
  • Open Access in Data Transmission (Konektadong Pinoy)
  • Rationalization of the Mining Fiscal Regime
  • Amendments to the Universal Health Care Act
  • Virology Institute of the Philippines
  • Amendments to the Right-of-Way Act
  • Setting the Term of Office of Barangay and SK Officials
  • Judicial Fiscal Autonomy
  • Denatured Alcohol Tax
  • Anti-POGO Act

