MMDA suspends number coding scheme on Eidâ€™l Adha, June 6

MMDA suspends number coding scheme on Eid’l Adha, June 6

Muslims attend a noon time prayer on Friday at a mosque in Salam Compound, Barangay Culiat, Quezon City, just a day before the Eid al-Adha celebration on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced it will suspend the expanded unified vehicular volume reduction program, or number coding scheme, on Friday, June 6, in observance of Eid’l Adha.

“Saan man ang destinasyon, laging tandaan: planuhin ang biyahe, sumunod sa batas trapiko, at mag-ingat sa pagmamaneho,” the MMDA said.

(Wherever your destination, always remember: plan your trip, follow traffic laws, and drive safely.)

On May 21, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared Eid al-Adha a regular holiday, following the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

Eid'l Adha or the "Feast of Sacrifice" is one of the two major Muslim holidays.