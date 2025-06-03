^

MMDA suspends number coding scheme on Eid’l Adha, June 6

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 2:10pm
MMDA suspends number coding scheme on Eidâ€™l Adha, June 6
Muslims attend a noon time prayer on Friday at a mosque in Salam Compound, Barangay Culiat, Quezon City, just a day before the Eid al-Adha celebration on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced it will suspend the expanded unified vehicular volume reduction program, or number coding scheme, on Friday, June 6, in observance of Eid’l Adha.

“Saan man ang destinasyon, laging tandaan: planuhin ang biyahe, sumunod sa batas trapiko, at mag-ingat sa pagmamaneho,” the MMDA said.

(Wherever your destination, always remember: plan your trip, follow traffic laws, and drive safely.)

On May 21, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared Eid al-Adha a regular holiday, following the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

RELATED: Eid’l Adha holiday on June 6

Eid'l Adha or the "Feast of Sacrifice" is one of the two major Muslim holidays.

EID'L ADHA

METROPOLITAN MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

MMDA

REGULAR HOLIDAY
