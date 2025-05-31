Gadon gets P4.67M as anti-poverty czar, says poor must 'help themselves'

MANILA, Philippines (First published on May 30, 5:50 p.m.) — Disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon was paid P4.67 million as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s adviser on poverty alleviation last year — making him the third highest-paid among seven presidential advisers in 2024.

Gadon's salary and allowances in his first full year as anti-poverty czar amount to about P12,700 per day or about P389,000 monthly. Like other presidential advisers, he is assigned Salary Grade 31, one of the highest salaries in the government pay scale.

According to the Commission on Audit's 2024 report released May 26, Gadon's pay was slightly less than Legislative Affairs adviser Mark Mendoza (P4.92 million) and Military and Police Affairs adviser Roman Felix (P4.72 million), but he earned slightly more than Peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. (P4.60 million).

Gadon's compensation included P3.43 million in basic salary, P631,626 in bonuses and incentives, P317,224 in allowances, and P265,500 in discretionary funds, according to the Commission on Audit's 2024 report on salaries and allowances released online on May 26.

In all, Gadon's total gross pay (not including taxes) last year is P4,668,106.

This is nearly twice more than his salary and allowances in 2023 (P2,405,477), when he was appointed to the position halfway into the year in June.

Presidential Advisers: 2024 Salary and Allowances Presidential Adviser Portfolio Total Compensation Mark Llandro Latorre Mendoza Legislative Affairs P4,916,785.92 Roman Aloña Felix Military and Police Affairs P4,724,379.57 Lorenzo Gacilo Gadon Poverty Alleviation P4,668,106.48 Carlito Jr. Guansing Galvez Peace, Reconciliation and Unity P4,602,382.00 Nasser Sr. Cadiente Pangandaman Presidential Adviser with Secretary Rank P3,756,333.27 Paulino Malinay Gutierrez Military and Police Affairs* P2,209,490.92 Reichel Pajarillaga Quiñones Foreign Affairs and Protocol P871,110.29 *Served 8.37 months | Source: Commission on Audit's 2024 report on salaries and allowances, released May 26, 2025

Amount inconsequential to Gadon

In an interview with Philstar.com, Gadon said he considers his role as a form of public service rather than employment, adding that the compensation is modest compared to his previous income in the private sector.

“If you compare it to what I earned in the private sector, [this amount] is small. I used to earn P1.5 to P2.5 million per month. But you can see the results. Our economic recovery is doing well, and the poverty incidence has gone down,” he said.

Gadon, who submitted his courtesy resignation last week along with other members of Marcos' Cabinet, said he is still awaiting word on whether he will stay on.

Asked about his day-to-day duties, Gadon said his role involves assessing government poverty alleviation efforts and submitting policy recommendations directly to the president.

Gadon declined to name specific national programs directly linked to his advisory work.

“I give advice or suggestions to the president on policies and what programs to implement. But I cannot give the details of these advices or suggestions because it would be unethical,” Gadon said.

“All my work is under the name of the president. I cannot claim credit,” he added. “Baka sabihin pa ng tao, ako ‘yung may pakana, tapos kung hindi ma-implement, si [residente ang sisisihin.”

(People might say I was the one behind it, and then if it doesn’t get implemented, the president will be blamed.)

RELATED: President Marcos holds anti-poverty meeting; Gadon missing

The number of Filipinos who consider themselves poor and food-poor reached its highest level in over two decades, according to a Social Weather Stations survey released in January. It said about 63% of Filipino families rated themselves as poor — the highest self-rated poverty level recorded in 21 years.

Meeting Marcos 'once or twice a month'

Gadon said he is not part of the meetings of the economic team and only meets directly with Marcos “once or twice a month.”

He said he provides monthly updates to the president through written reports.

“Written reports lang kami. Ayaw ni presidente ng abala (The president does not want any trouble or hassle),” Gadon said.

Beyond his advisory role, Gadon said he has initiated projects in education and health that government agencies have yet to implement. He cited efforts to install solar energy systems in state colleges, universities, and large national hospitals to reduce electricity costs and redirect savings toward academic and medical needs.

People in poverty 'need to help themselves'

Pressed on the persistence of extreme poverty in the Philippines — especially in light of a recent report of a homeless woman seen crawling out of a sewerage — Gadon said there are limits to what the government can do.

"There are instances when we really cannot help some people kasi depende din yun sa kanila (it depends on their own efforts)," the anti-poverty czar said.

"Halimbawa, yung isang tao na tambay-tambay sa kalye, ayaw magtrabaho, ayaw magpagod, and wala naman skills o wala namang educational attainment. Anong gagawin namin doon?" Gadon said. "Alangan naman bukas gawin ko syang cardiothoracic surgeon tapos magoopera sya sa puso."

(For example, a person who just loiters on the street, doesn’t want to work, doesn’t want to exert effort, and has no skills or educational attainment—what are we supposed to do with that? It’s not like tomorrow I can make him a cardiothoracic surgeon and have him operate on a heart.)

"Or yung mga tsismosa na tambay sa bingo maghapon na walang skills, hindi nakapag-aral, ayaw magtrabaho, alangan naman na gawin nating auditor ng Central Bank yan," Gadon added.

(Or those gossips who loiter at the bingo hall all day, with no skills, no education, and no desire to work — it’s not like we can make them auditors of the Central Bank.)

Gadon's appointment in 2023 drew controversy as critics questioned why a lawyer with no background in social welfare was tapped to advise the president on solving poverty. Others saw the role as a political reward for a loyal Marcos ally, with little real influence compared to the president’s economic team.

Days after his appointment as presidential adviser, Gadon was disbarred due to his misogynistic and abusive remarks against journalist Raissa Robles.

— with reports by Jean Mangaluz and Dominique Flores