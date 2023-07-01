^

President Marcos holds anti-poverty meeting; Gadon missing

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
July 1, 2023 | 10:00am
President Marcos holds anti-poverty meeting; Gadon missing
Sources said Marcos’ newly appointed adviser on poverty alleviation Larry Gadon was not at the meeting, which also coincided with the Chief Executive’s first year in office.
Bongbong Marcos / Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos instructed the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) yesterday to prioritize “problematic areas,” as it convened as a whole for the first time at Malacañang.

Sources said Marcos’ newly appointed adviser on poverty alleviation Larry Gadon was not at the meeting, which also coincided with the Chief Executive’s first year in office.

NAPC celebrated its 25th foundation anniversary yesterday.

“Let’s find the problematic areas and then engage all the other departments so the other departments can come in,” Marcos said, adding that the government should prioritize areas without safe water, electricity and are inaccessible.

Among those who attended the meeting were NAPC lead convenor Lope Santos III, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu and Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito Galvez.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced its disbarment of Gadon for his “misogynistic, sexist and abusive remarks” against a female journalist. His disbarment came just two days after Malacañang announced his appointment.

In a statement on Wednesday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the President felt that Gadon’s work as presidential adviser would not get affected by the SC ruling.

“He will continue on his new role as presidential adviser on poverty alleviation as there are urgent matters that need to be done in the President’s anti-poverty programs. The President believes he will do a good job,” Bersamin, a former chief justice, said.

Marcos underscored the importance of synchronizing the government’s anti-poverty programs with that of the local government units (LGUs).

“I think it all comes down to the same thing... we are many, like the NAPC, is a dedicated organization agency to look at the incidents of poverty and what are the things that can be done,” the President said during the meeting.

Marcos said each government entity should know its functions and responsibilities to maximize the resources poured into helping indigent communities.

“Now, we have to differentiate… what is the job of NAPC, what is the function of the rest of the government because then we can determine will NAPC be the one to step up?” he said.

Marcos said the Department of Social Welfare and Development is the one deploying relief assistance during crisis situations.

The Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Labor and Employment, on the other hand, have different mandates in addressing poverty, he said.

“Let’s engage the other agencies. Let’s not say we should give a budget to NAPC and they’ll be the one to implement the (anti-poverty programs). That’s not their job,” he said.

The President also called on NAPC to continue to engage depressed communities to determine what is really needed in those areas.

NAPC lead Santos told the President that the adoption and formulation of the National Poverty Reduction Plan in accordance with the Magna Carta of the Poor would be ready by October this year.

“And we also plan to roll this out – the adoption and formulation of the Local Poverty Reduction Action Plan starting 2024 to be mainstreamed in all provincial development and fiscal framework plans and comprehensive development plans of our local government units, including in the respective annual investment plans,” he said.

Santos also said they have come up with the National Anti-Poverty Action Agenda, which would be called N3A.

“Since February this year, we conducted a series of consultations and workshops for the formulation of this plan involving all NGAs (national government agencies), leagues of LGUs and the basic sector. The NAPC secretariat is currently integrating all inputs and the draft shall be presented for approval in the next en banc,” he said.

