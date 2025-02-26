^

Watch: Who can use the EDSA bus lane?

Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 7:34pm

Since the implementation of the EDSA bus lane, many have been apprehended, including drivers of luxury cars, VIPs and government officials. But who is actually allowed to use the bus lane?

EDSA BUS LANE
