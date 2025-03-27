Philippines frames Teves extradition denial as ASEAN cooperation issue

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has expressed disappointment with Timor-Leste over its refusal to extradite a former lawmaker accused of murder, suggesting the decision contradicts the spirit of trust and cooperation expected among ASEAN members.

The Department of Foreign Affairs criticized Timor-Leste for its apparent lack of "trust" in the Philippines' justice system after a Timorese court reversed its previous rulings that approved the extradition of former congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr., according to a statement on Thursday, March 27.

This comes after the Timorese Court of Appeals' December 2 decision rejecting the Philippines' request to extradite Teves, who faces multiple murder charges, including allegedly masterminding the March 2023 assassination of his political rival.

The public rebuke from Manila is an unusual break from the historically warm relations between the two countries. Since Timor-Leste's application for membership in the ASEAN in 2011, the Philippines has been one of its most vocal supporters, advocating for its full accession to the regional bloc.

"We are disappointed that Timor-Leste has not shown enough trust in the delivery of justice in the Philippines, a founding member of the ASEAN, which it seeks to join, and among the very first ASEAN member states to convey support for its aspiration to join the association," the short DFA statement read.

The Philippines said that while Timor-Leste's ASEAN application depends on its compliance with the technical requirements for full membership, the country "should also be able to demonstrate that it shares the spirit of trust and cooperation that ASEAN member states accord one another, not only within the framework of ASEAN, but also in their bilateral relations."

Reversal

The Timorese court's decision to deny the request to extradite Teves stunned the Department of Justice (DOJ), which noted that the court had previously approved the extradition twice — in June and December 2024 — before reversing its position.

Teves was arrested in Dili — the capital of Timor-Leste — in March 2024. This came after the former lawmaker was placed on Interpol's red notice alert. He had sought political asylum in the country but was denied.

The most recent ruling was "adverse" and a "complete 180-degree turn," the justice department said in a March 20 statement.

DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said the "sudden shift raises serious concerns" and reiterated the department's request for Timor-Leste's cooperation.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla implied on Tuesday, March 25, that the decision of the Timorese court could affect its ASEAN membership.

Remulla said it was "not going to be pleasant for Timor-Leste because they’re applying to be in the ASEAN."

However, Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta dismissed concerns about the court's decision affecting his country's ASEAN membership bid.

In a report by state-run news agency Tatoli on March 26, Ramos-Horta was quoted as saying, "The decision of the Court of Timor-Leste not to extradite the fugitive Arnolf Teves Jr. does not affect Timor-Leste's accession to ASEAN; this decision is a proper decision... I respect the decision of the court."

The Timorese president added that while the court ruled against extradition, it "did not decide [for Teves] to continue living in Timor-Leste, and this is a political decision of Timor-Leste."

Philippine-Timorese relations

The Philippines' support for Timor-Leste dates back decades before the young nation gained independence in 2002.

Filipino advocacy groups, alongside other international organizations, helped raise international awareness about Timor-Leste's struggle for self-determination in the 1990s, according to the country's former foreign affairs minister.

When violence erupted after Timor-Leste's 1999 independence referendum, the Philippines was among the first nations to send peacekeeping forces to the crisis-stricken nation.

In his November 2023 meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta said both their nations share a "long history of solidarity and support for each other."