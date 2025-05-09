^

LIVE updates: 2025 national elections

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 4:00pm
LIVE updates: 2025 national elections

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos nationwide will begin casting their votes on Monday, May 12, as the country holds its 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates are competing for 12 available seats in the Senate.

Meanwhile, 156 party-list groups have been certified by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to compete for 63 party-list seats in the House of Representatives. 

Philstar.com will provide the latest news, election results, videos and live updates throughout the voting process. (Can't view the updates below?  Click here.)

 

 

Solid North drivers test positive for drugs &mdash; DOTr

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Following the deadly SCTEX toll plaza crash, the Department of Transportation announced that two drivers from the Solid North...
Meet Pope Leo XIV: Mathematician, multilingual, with roots in the Americas
By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
He's not just the first American pope. Here are five things that sets Pope Leo XIV apart.
Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as first American pope
By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost — who holds nationality in both the United States and Peru — emerged Thursday...
ICC prosecutor: No proof showing &lsquo;perceived bias&rsquo; of judges

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
For International Criminal Court  prosecutor Karim Khan, the defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte failed...
Flashback: When Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, visited the Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
The newly elected pope, Leo XIV, previously visited the Philippines while he was still a priest.
Latest
Philippines eyeing VFA with South Korea &mdash; officials

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
A visiting forces agreement between the Philippines and South Korea could soon be in the works, the Armed Forces of the Philippines...
Duterte Youth tries to file impeachment bid vs President Marcos

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Two Duterte Youth members attempted to file an impeachment complaint against President Bongbong Marcos on May 8 but were unable...
Sara stokes rumors of electoral fraud in final pitch for Duterte allies

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte again claimed widespread fraud has been planned for next week's midterm elections, saying...
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
