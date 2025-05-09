LIVE updates: 2025 national elections

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos nationwide will begin casting their votes on Monday, May 12, as the country holds its 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates are competing for 12 available seats in the Senate.

Meanwhile, 156 party-list groups have been certified by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to compete for 63 party-list seats in the House of Representatives.

Philstar.com will provide the latest news, election results, videos and live updates throughout the voting process. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)