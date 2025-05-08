^

LIVE Coverage: Conclave, search for the next pope

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 12:15am
LIVE Coverage: Conclave, search for the next pope

MANILA, Philippines — Cardinals from around the world have gathered at the Vatican to begin the secretive process of electing a new pope, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

The conclave officially begins today, May 7, inside the Sistine Chapel.

This will be the largest and most diverse papal conclave in the history of the Catholic Church, with 133 cardinal electors representing 70 countries, and the hopes of 1.4 billion Catholics around the world resting on their decision.

Stay tuned for real-time updates as the Church begins its search for the 267th successor of St. Peter.

 

ICC rejects Duterte camp's bid to excuse 2 judges from jurisdiction issue

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
The International Criminal Court has rejected the bid of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's camp to remove...
Headlines
fbtw
While 2 in 5 Filipinos identify as 'pro-Duterte,' many also remain unaffiliated — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
In a pre-election survey of over 2,400 likely voters, 40.1% identified as “pro-Duterte” or supporters of former...
Headlines
fbtw
May 12 election day now a national holiday

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Malacañang has declared election day, May 12, as a special non-working holiday nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has launched an investigation on five top officials of the Marcos administration over allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
Last batch of ballots sent to Metro Manila as election day nears

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections began distributing 7.5 million ballots across Metro Manila on Tuesday, May 6 – the final...
Headlines
fbtw
