LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

May 7, 2025 | 3:00pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Barangay force multipliers dismantle old tarpaulins of poll candidates as they prepare the designated common poster area at the J. Bracken Covered Court of Barangay Villa Maria Clara as assigned by the local government unit of Quezon City on March 27, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

While 2 in 5 Filipinos identify as 'pro-Duterte,' many also remain unaffiliated &mdash; survey

While 2 in 5 Filipinos identify as 'pro-Duterte,' many also remain unaffiliated — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
In a pre-election survey of over 2,400 likely voters, 40.1% identified as “pro-Duterte” or supporters of former...
Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has launched an investigation on five top officials of the Marcos administration over allegations...
LIVE updates: Search for next pope

LIVE updates: Search for next pope

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Cardinals from around the world have gathered at the Vatican to begin the secretive process of electing a new pope, following...
NAIA bollards not deep enough? Marcos orders probe

NAIA bollards not deep enough? Marcos orders probe

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
Bollards that weren’t buried deep enough contributed to the car crash incident on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino International...
PNP: End of the road for Que killers

PNP: End of the road for Que killers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
It’s the end of the road for David Tan Liao as far as the Philippine National Police (PNP) is concerned, as it claims...
DICT sets up &lsquo;war room&rsquo; vs digital voting fraud

DICT sets up ‘war room’ vs digital voting fraud

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology has set up a “war room” with the Commission on Elections...
President Marcos declares May 12 a holiday for elections

President Marcos declares May 12 a holiday for elections

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday declared May 12 as a special non-working holiday nationwide. The declaration is contained in Proclamation...
Anti-red tape body poises raps vs 131 LGUs

Anti-red tape body poises raps vs 131 LGUs

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Around 131 local government units across the country will face charges over non-compliance with the Ease of Doing Business...
Meralco rates seen lower this month

Meralco rates seen lower this month

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
Relief may be in sight for Manila Electric Co. (Meralco)’s eight million customers as power rates are likely to drop...
12% digital VAT raises Philippines Netflix rates

12% digital VAT raises Philippines Netflix rates

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
Filipinos would have to pay as much as P70 more to watch films, series and shows on streaming giant Netflix, following the...
