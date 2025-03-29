^

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE
March 29, 2025 | 9:00am
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel insert official ballots into machines for verification at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City on January 15, 2025.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates begins on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Supreme Court asked to block P26-B AKAP in 2025 national budget

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 15 hours ago
Petitioners have asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order on the implementation and disbursement of...
Imee sets 2nd hearing on Duterte arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Dissatisfied with the information she gathered from the first inquiry on the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte on...
Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte turns 80 in ICC detention

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte turned 80 on Friday, March 28, inside the detention facility of the very court he once vowed...
play

'He needs it': Malacañang wishes Duterte good luck on his 80th birthday

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
Malacañang extended birthday greetings to former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained in the Netherlands,...
Balikatan 2025 to showcase major missile systems

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
The United States military will be deploying its Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System or NMESIS anti-ship missile...
AKAP in 2025 budget questioned before SC

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
Several groups and persons filed a petition yesterday, asking the Supreme Court (SC) to declare as unconstitutional the 2025...
Gigil, lumpia, kababayan, 8 more added to Oxford dictionary

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
It is an intense feeling very common among Filipinos, and the lack of a direct translation made “gigil” – along with 10 other Filipino words – among the latest additions to the Oxford...
Philippines, US agree to boost industrial defense ties during Hegseth’s visit

By Jean Mangaluz | 15 hours ago
The United States and the Philippines have agreed to bolster industrial defense areas of the 1951 mutual defense treaty through...
In Manila, Hegseth deflects questions on war plans leak via chatgroup

By Jean Mangaluz | 16 hours ago
Hegseth, who is in the Philippines for an official visit, has been hounded in controversy back home after sending war plans...
