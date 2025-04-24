^

Headlines

UP offers P165,000 annual scholarship to low-income students

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 10:54am
UP offers P165,000 annual scholarship to low-income students
Undated photo shows the Oblation statue in the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Students from low-income families who qualified for admission to the University of the Philippines can now apply for a scholarship program that will provide them with financial aid worth P165,000 covering housing, meals, transportation, and other academic expenses.

The "Lingap-Iskolar" program — now in its second year — provides financial support to UPCAT qualifiers who come from families earning less than P135,000 in gross annual income and who are not recipients of other scholarships.

The university has earmarked P50 million to fund scholarships for 300 recipients this year.  

"UP education is costly, even if tuition is free. One must pay for food, dorms, books, transportation, loads, delivery, and other expenses," UP President Angelo Jimenez said at a press conference on Tuesday, April 22. "We don't want students who are offered admissions not to proceed to UP for the simple reason of financial lack."

Tristan Ramos, director for UP's student development services, said the annual P165,000 financial package will cover all essential expenses students face while studying at UP.

The financial support includes monthly allowances for housing (P3,000), meals (P9,000), communication (P500), and school supplies (P1,000). Students also receive a book allowance of P5,000 per semester and a one-time transportation allowance of P10,000 to help students relocate from their hometowns to their respective campuses.

Ramos said the scholarship program also offers flexibility in how students want to allocate the funds. 

"If they have savings from their housing benefit, like in Diliman where it might cost less than P3,000, and their degree programs require more expenses for supplies, such as Fine Arts or Dentistry, those savings will be redirected to cover those additional costs."

The P165,000 financial support is given every year, but only within the standard number of years required to complete the degree program. 

Valid leaves of absence are allowed and will not be counted against the scholarship duration, Ramos told Philstar.com.

How to apply? Interested UPCAT qualifiers can apply for the Lingap-Iskolar program by sending an email to the system-wide UP Office of Student Development Services or their respective constituent university’s Office of Student Affairs.

A total of 194 students were recipients of the scholarship program last year, with 90 grantees spread out from UP Baguio, UP Cebu, UP Mindanao and UP Los Baños.

Beyond scholarship

Shari Oliquino, assistant vice president for student affairs, said Lingap-Iskolar recipients also have the option to work as student assistants, especially with the university's recent approval of wage increases.

Oliquino said student assistants now earn P81 per hour (up 35% from P60), master's level graduate assistants receive P145 per hour (45% increase from P100), and PhD graduate assistants earn P211 per hour (50% increase from P140). 

Jimenez said it is the first such increase for student and graduate assistants in a decade.

"We want students' stay in the university to be sustainable," Oliquino added.

The university on Tuesday released the results of UPCAT 2025 qualifiers. For this year, at least 13% of all test-takers were granted admission to the university.

EDUCATION

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
A former lawmaker believes Vice President Sara Duterte can be convicted in the impeachment trial for betrayal of public trust...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara returns to The Hague next month

Sara returns to The Hague next month

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will be returning to The Hague with her mother next month to visit her father, detained former...
Headlines
fbtw
CBCP asks Pinoys: Don&rsquo;t campaign for Tagle as pope

CBCP asks Pinoys: Don’t campaign for Tagle as pope

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines yesterday asked the public to refrain from campaigning for...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate has taken into custody the special envoy on transnational crime, who has been cited in contempt for allegedly lying...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday, April 22, that her lawyers are "more than confident" that they will...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Period of national mourning declared for Pope Francis

Period of national mourning declared for Pope Francis

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has issued a proclamation declaring a period of national mourning over the passing of Pope Francis.
Headlines
fbtw
Japanese PM arriving in Manila

Japanese PM arriving in Manila

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will embark on a two-day official visit to the Philippines to further enhance the relationship...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US troops exchange notes on air defense

Philippines, US troops exchange notes on air defense

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The US Avenger Air Defense System took centerstage on the second day of this year’s Balikatan exercises, where...
Headlines
fbtw
Provincial governors to deliver votes for 11 Alyansa bets

Provincial governors to deliver votes for 11 Alyansa bets

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
As the May 12 midterm elections draw near, provincial governors aligned with the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats have pledged...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with