UPCAT 2025 results: 13% of examinees accepted

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 10:50am
UPCAT 2025 results: 13% of examinees accepted
Undated photo shows the Oblation statue in the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City.
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines released on Tuesday, April 22, the results of the UP College Admission Test (UPCAT) for academic year (AY) 2025-2016.

Around 13% or 17,996 applicants out of the 135,236 who took the UPCAT have successfully qualified for admission. According to the university's public affairs office, some of these students have been granted degree programs, while others are on a waitlist. 

Applicants can check their results by logging into the UPCAT portal at upcat2025results.up.edu.ph during their assigned time slots using their application credentials.

These qualified applicants must confirm whether they will accept or decline admission within the stated deadline and follow registration instructions from their respective campuses. Those who did not qualify can view their University Predicted Grade (UPG), which combines high school academic performance and UPCAT scores.

Non-qualifiers may appeal for admission at certain campuses where slots remain available. The university advises all applicants to carefully review the instructions included with their results and monitor official UP channels for updates on enrollment and appeals processes.

