LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francisâ€™ passing

LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francis’ passing

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 8:30am
LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francis' passing
Pope Francis waves from the central loggia of St. Peter's basilica during the Easter 'Urbi et Orbi' message and blessing to the City and the World as part of the Holy Week celebrations, in the Vatican on March 31, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis, who died this week at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke at the Vatican, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

His passing marks the end of a decade-long papacy characterized by reform, humility and global outreach.

Bookmark this page for live updates on the funeral proceedings, tribute and the lead-up to the next papal election. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

 

Sara returns to The Hague next month

Sara returns to The Hague next month

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will be returning to The Hague with her mother next month to visit her father, detained former...
Headlines
CBCP asks Pinoys: Don&rsquo;t campaign for Tagle as pope

CBCP asks Pinoys: Don’t campaign for Tagle as pope

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines yesterday asked the public to refrain from campaigning for...
Headlines
Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
A former lawmaker believes Vice President Sara Duterte can be convicted in the impeachment trial for betrayal of public trust...
Headlines
Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate has taken into custody the special envoy on transnational crime, who has been cited in contempt for allegedly lying...
Headlines
VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday, April 22, that her lawyers are "more than confident" that they will...
Headlines
Latest
Period of national mourning declared for Pope Francis

Period of national mourning declared for Pope Francis

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has issued a proclamation declaring a period of national mourning over the passing of Pope Francis.
Headlines
Japanese PM arriving in Manila

Japanese PM arriving in Manila

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will embark on a two-day official visit to the Philippines to further enhance the relationship...
Headlines
Philippines, US troops exchange notes on air defense

Philippines, US troops exchange notes on air defense

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The US Avenger Air Defense System took centerstage on the second day of this year’s Balikatan exercises, where...
Headlines
Provincial governors to deliver votes for 11 Alyansa bets

Provincial governors to deliver votes for 11 Alyansa bets

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
As the May 12 midterm elections draw near, provincial governors aligned with the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats have pledged...
Headlines
More foreign election watchers arriving in Philippines

More foreign election watchers arriving in Philippines

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
More international observers are coming to the country to monitor the midterm elections on May 12, the Commission on Ele...
Headlines
