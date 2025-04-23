^

Headlines

Sinophobia is Chinese government’s fault — Teodoro

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 5:55pm
Sinophobia is Chinese governmentâ€™s fault â€” Teodoro
Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. holds his first press briefing as the newly appointed secretary of the Department of National Defense (DND) in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on June 07, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro on Wednesday, April 23, blamed the Chinese government for fueling Sinophobia in the Philippines.

This came after China issued a travel advisory warning its citizens of possible harassment, following a crackdown on alleged Chinese spies in the country.

“If ever there is Sinophobia, gawa ng overreach ng Chinese Communist Party and of [Chinese President] Xi Jinping,” Teodoro said in a chance interview with the media. 

This overreach is felt not only around the world but also among its own citizens, Teodoro said, adding that it has led to a loss of trust, even toward ordinary Chinese individuals.

“So napakalaking disservice ng ginagawa ng gobyerno nila. Komunista at Leninista yan, ganoon talaga ang regime,” Teodoro said. 

(It is a big disservice, what their government is doing to them. They are Communists and Leninists, that is how their regime is.) 

“The dictatorship of the party, that is what is important to them,” Teodoro added in a mix of English and Filipino. 

The Philippines has denied targeting Chinese citizens, saying that all are welcome to the country, except for criminals. 

Following a string of arrests of alleged Chinese spies, Beijing arrested three Filipino citizens who were residing in the country. 

The National Security Council (NSC) believed that this could be an act of retaliation from the legitimate arrests that the Philippines made on alleged Chinese agents.  

Chinese espionage 

While Manila and Beijing have been locked in sovereignty disputes over the West Philippine Sea, suspicion over covert Chinese operations in the country was taken to a whole new level in 2024 with the case of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo. 

Guo, who was able to secure a local executive position, was revealed to have dubious birth records in the Philippines during a Senate hearing on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO). 

The National Bureau of Investigation determined that Guo is Chinese citizen Guo Hua Ping. The former mayor has been accused of being a spy for the Communist Party of China. 

Guo’s false birth records sent authorities on a tailspin in 2024, tracing hundreds of fake birth certificates to foreign nationals. The government is still probing these spurious birth certificates. 

CHINA

GIBO TEODORO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
The Senate has taken into custody the special envoy on transnational crime, who has been cited in contempt for allegedly lying...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday, April 22, that her lawyers are "more than confident" that they will...
Headlines
fbtw
Que slay suspect linked to kidnap of Guo aide

Que slay suspect linked to kidnap of Guo aide

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A Chinese national being held for the kidnapping and killing of steel magnate Anson Que and his driver Armanie Pabillo was...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate &mdash; VP Sara

Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate — VP Sara

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The vice president remembers the pontiff as a champion of compassion and forgiveness.
Headlines
fbtw
Yolanda victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope

Yolanda victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope

By Pam Castro | 11 hours ago
Fourteen months after the deadliest storm in Philippine history, Pope Francis stood on a rain-swept stage to deliver a message...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Camille Villar told: Explain alleged vote-buying

Camille Villar told: Explain alleged vote-buying

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued a show cause order to Rep. Camille Villar (Las Piñas), requiring her...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court charges retired justice with gross misconduct over alleged involvement in lawyer&rsquo;s killing

Supreme Court charges retired justice with gross misconduct over alleged involvement in lawyer’s killing

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
SC spokesperson Camille Ting said that the Supreme Court has charged retired CA Associate Justice Isaias Dicdican, acting...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to attend Pope Francis&rsquo; funeral

Marcos to attend Pope Francis’ funeral

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos are set to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican C...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with