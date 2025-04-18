Bone disease led to death of Philippine eagle Riley â€” foundation

Bone disease led to death of Philippine eagle Riley — foundation

Riley, earlier named Chick 31, has passed away, according to an announcement by the Philippine Eagle Foundation on April 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Eagle Foundation announced on Thursday, April 17, that it will examine its health and nutrition programs following the death of Riley, the first Philippine eagle to have hatched unassisted in its facilities.

The eaglet died on Tuesday, April 15, at the National Bird Breeding Sanctuary in Davao City. According to the foundation's statement, Riley developed complications from metabolic bone disease that left the young bird's skeleton unusually fragile.

Riley's death "prompted the Foundation to review and strengthen its health and nutrition programs to prevent similar incidents," according to the foundation's statement on the eaglet's death.

Keepers spotted Riley's drooping right wing on April 12, and X-rays revealed fractures in the eaglet's wing joint. Despite emergency treatment, the bird developed severe respiratory problems before dying three days later.

A necropsy confirmed metabolic bone disease complicated by infection and immune system failure.

Riley — also known as Chick 31 — hatched without human intervention at the foundation's breeding center on January 16. It was the foundation's first-ever documented unassisted hatching of a Philippine eagle chick in its nearly 40 years of conducting conservation work.

The offspring of eagles Sinag and Dakila had sparked new hope for the critically endangered species, which numbers fewer than 400 breeding pairs in the wild.

Though closed to visitors, the sanctuary shared Riley's growth through social media updates that attracted thousands of followers.

"Though Riley's life was short, it became a powerful symbol for Philippine eagle conservation," the foundation said.

The foundation's last update on Riley's growth — shared on April 1 — documented his increasing ability to flap his wings. At the time, Riley was "growing fast at more than four kilograms."

This marks the second eagle chick loss for the foundation in less than five months, following the death of Chick 30 on Nov. 29, 2024. That 17-day-old male chick, also born to eagle Sinag but with a different mate (Pin-pin), succumbed to respiratory complications.

The Philippine eagle faces extinction from continued habitat destruction and hunting. Its slow breeding cycle makes captive breeding essential to the species' survival.

The foundation thanked supporters who followed Riley's journey and urged continued support for its conservation efforts.