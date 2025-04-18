^

Headlines

Bone disease led to death of Philippine eagle Riley — foundation

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 18, 2025 | 10:44am
Bone disease led to death of Philippine eagle Riley â€” foundation
Riley, earlier named Chick 31, has passed away, according to an announcement by the Philippine Eagle Foundation on April 16, 2025.
Philippine Eagle Foundation

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Eagle Foundation announced on Thursday, April 17, that it will examine its health and nutrition programs following the death of Riley, the first Philippine eagle to have hatched unassisted in its facilities. 

The eaglet died on Tuesday, April 15, at the National Bird Breeding Sanctuary in Davao City. According to the foundation's statement, Riley developed complications from metabolic bone disease that left the young bird's skeleton unusually fragile. 

Riley's death "prompted the Foundation to review and strengthen its health and nutrition programs to prevent similar incidents," according to the foundation's statement on the eaglet's death. 

Keepers spotted Riley's drooping right wing on April 12, and X-rays revealed fractures in the eaglet's wing joint. Despite emergency treatment, the bird developed severe respiratory problems before dying three days later. 

A necropsy confirmed metabolic bone disease complicated by infection and immune system failure. 

Riley — also known as Chick 31 — hatched without human intervention at the foundation's breeding center on January 16. It was the foundation's first-ever documented unassisted hatching of a Philippine eagle chick in its nearly 40 years of conducting conservation work. 

The offspring of eagles Sinag and Dakila had sparked new hope for the critically endangered species, which numbers fewer than 400 breeding pairs in the wild. 

Though closed to visitors, the sanctuary shared Riley's growth through social media updates that attracted thousands of followers. 

"Though Riley's life was short, it became a powerful symbol for Philippine eagle conservation," the foundation said.

RELATEDFoundation celebrates 1st unassisted Philippine eagle hatch in 38 years

The foundation's last update on Riley's growth — shared on April 1 — documented his increasing ability to flap his wings. At the time, Riley was "growing fast at more than four kilograms." 

This marks the second eagle chick loss for the foundation in less than five months, following the death of Chick 30 on Nov. 29, 2024. That 17-day-old male chick, also born to eagle Sinag but with a different mate (Pin-pin), succumbed to respiratory complications.

The Philippine eagle faces extinction from continued habitat destruction and hunting. Its slow breeding cycle makes captive breeding essential to the species' survival. 

The foundation thanked supporters who followed Riley's journey and urged continued support for its conservation efforts. 

BIRDS

CONSERVATION

DAVAO

PHILIPPINE EAGLE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI: Interpol not needed &lsquo;for now&rsquo; in Roque, vlogger sedition raps

NBI: Interpol not needed ‘for now’ in Roque, vlogger sedition raps

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The Interpol won’t be tapped in the cases against ex-presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and vlogger Claire “Maharlika”...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;A gift to the Filipino nation&rsquo;: Marcos offers condolences to Nora Aunor&rsquo;s family

‘A gift to the Filipino nation’: Marcos offers condolences to Nora Aunor’s family

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Maundy Thursday extended his condolences to the family of veteran actress Nora Aunor following...
Headlines
fbtw
No politics in raps vs Duterte allies &ndash; NBI

No politics in raps vs Duterte allies – NBI

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
With the National Bureau of Investigation recommending charges against allies of former president Rodrigo Duterte, NBI Director...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP&rsquo;s return signals she&rsquo;s ready for trial&rsquo;

‘VP’s return signals she’s ready for trial’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
 For one lawmaker, Vice President Sara Duterte’s return to the country means she is willing to face the charges...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor: Witnesses vs Duterte need protection

ICC prosecutor: Witnesses vs Duterte need protection

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan has confirmed the need to protect some of the witnesses against former...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LTFRB mulls revival of driving academy for PUV drivers amid &lsquo;kamote&rsquo; incidents

LTFRB mulls revival of driving academy for PUV drivers amid ‘kamote’ incidents

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Following a string of road accidents involving buses and jeeps, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is...
Headlines
fbtw
10 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index on Maundy Thursday

10 areas under ‘danger’ heat index on Maundy Thursday

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA reported that several areas are under the “danger” classification, with...
Headlines
fbtw
Security tightened vs kidnaps

Security tightened vs kidnaps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
To deter criminal groups from staging kidnappings, police have ramped up security in Filipino-Chinese communities and other...
Headlines
fbtw
No campaigning today until Good Friday, bets told

No campaigning today until Good Friday, bets told

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Campaigning – including online – is banned today, Maundy Thursday, until midnight of Good Friday, the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation still most urgent issue for Filipinos &ndash; Pulse Asia

Inflation still most urgent issue for Filipinos – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
 The rising cost of basic commodities and services remains the most urgent issue confronting Filipinos, a recent survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with