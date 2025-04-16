^

Philippine eagle Riley passes away

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 4:38pm
Riley, earlier named Chick 31, has passed away, according to an announcement by the Philippine Eagle Foundation on April 16, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Riley, the Philippine eagle whose unassisted hatching brought hope to conservation efforts earlier this year, has died.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Riley, one of the Philippine eagles under our care at the Philippine Eagle Foundation," the Philippine Eagle Foundation said in a statement on Wednesday, April 16.

The foundation did not immediately disclose the cause of death of the eaglet but said "a full necropsy is being conducted to help us better understand this loss."

Riley made history on January 16 when he became the first Philippine eagle to hatch without human intervention at the foundation's breeding facility — a breakthrough moment after nearly four decades of the foundation's conservation work. 

The foundation's last update on Riley's milestones — shared on April 1 — documented his increasing ability to flap his wings. The foundation said that Riley was "growing fast at more than four kilograms."

The eaglet was the offspring of eagles Sinag and Dakila.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated animal keepers, veterinarians, and support staff who gave Riley the utmost care throughout his life," the foundation added. "We also thank everyone who followed his journey and showed unwavering love and support."

Riley's hatching earlier this year was celebrated as a major achievement for the critically endangered species, which has fewer than 400 pairs remaining in the wild. Previous hatches at the facility had required artificial insemination and human assistance during the hatching process.

"Though the eaglet's time with us was short, Riley captured hearts and inspired hope — becoming a powerful symbol for his species' conservation from hatch day to every milestone along the way," it added.

The foundation's statement encouraged the public to continue supporting their conservation efforts: "We hope you continue to stand with us as we strive to secure a future for our national bird."

The Philippine eagle, found only in Luzon, Samar, Leyte, and Mindanao, faces severe threats from habitat loss and hunting. Its slow reproduction rate has made captive breeding efforts crucial to the species' survival. 

