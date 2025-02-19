Foundation celebrates 1st unassisted Philippine eagle hatch in 38 years

The Philippine Eagle Foundation welcomes the hatching of Chick 31, now named Riley, who emerged from her shell on Jan. 16, 2025 without human intervention.

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time in its history, the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) has recorded the unassisted hatching of a Philippine eagle — a milestone nearly four decades in the making at the country’s premier breeding facility for the critically endangered raptor.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 18, the foundation announced the successful hatching of Chick 31, now named Riley, who emerged from her shell on January 16 without human intervention.

Riley’s hatching at the foundation’s breeding facility brings fresh optimism to the captive breeding efforts for her species, which counts fewer than 400 pairs remaining in the wild. Previous successes required artificial insemination and human assistance during the hatching process.

The breakthrough also arrives as a healing moment for the foundation, which lost its last eaglet (Chick 30) in November to health complications after just 17 days.

“This significant event marks a groundbreaking achievement, as Riley’s hatching is the first-ever documented unassisted natural hatching, a true testament to the resilience and strength of our #pefat38 conservation efforts,” the foundation said.

Riley, the offspring of eagles Sinag and Dakila, is “growing stronger every day” and will be moved to a bigger nest today to accommodate her growing size, according to the foundation.



The foundation also thanked the Eagle Cement Corporation for “adopting” Riley.



Birds in the foundation’s eagle center can be “adopted” through corporate or individual sponsorships where their financial support goes toward the eagles’ care. All 32 eagles at the center have been adopted, according to the foundation’s website.



The foundation said Riley’s arrival coincides with its 38th anniversary.



“Riley’s arrival is a symbol of hope and a reminder of the importance of unity in protecting our natural heritage. Together, we are making a lasting impact,” it added.



The Philippine eagle is found only on four islands—Luzon, Samar, Leyte, and Mindanao—where it faces severe threats from habitat loss and hunting. With one of the longest breeding cycles among birds of prey, its slow reproduction rate has pushed conservationists to ramp up its captive breeding efforts to boost its population.