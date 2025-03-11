'We hope you feel our pain': Drug war victims hail arrest of Rodrigo Duterte

Families of extrajudicial killing victims attend a Catholic Mass at the House of Representatives prior to the eighth hearing on EJKs on Oct. 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — For families of drug war victims and rights activists, Tuesday's (March 11) arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte delivered what many had stopped believing possible: tangible evidence that "impunity cannot be forever."

Human rights groups and families of victims of extrajudicial killings described Duterte's arrest on the order of the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a turning point after years of calling for justice for those killed in his brutal anti-illegal drug campaign.

The arrest at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport marks the first time a former Philippine president is arrested on ICC charges. Duterte is specifically facing charges of crimes against humanity stemming from his drug war that rights groups estimate claimed up to 30,000 lives from 2016 to 2022.

Duterte has previously expressed willingness to be investigated, and if it comes to it, be arrested. But the former president initially refused to come with authorities upon his arrival in Manila on Tuesday after a "personal" trip to Hong Kong.

Breakthrough

Those who lost their family in the drug war saw the arrest as a breakthrough in their years-long search for accountability.

The ICC, which is hailed as the court of last resort, previously noted the Philippine government’s inability to adequately prosecute those responsible for the drug war killings, saying that local proceedings have not led to “tangible, concrete and progressive investigative steps.”

Dahlia Cuartero, whose son was killed during a drug operation in 2016, described feeling overwhelmed with tears of joy tears upon hearing of Duterte's arrest.

"There is no equivalent to the joy I am feeling right now, along with tears of happiness over Duterte's arrest," Cuartero said in Filipino in a statement released by EJK victims group Rise Up For Life and For Rights.

Jane Lee, the wife of a victim of the war on drugs, expressed mixed emotions over Duterte's arrest, saying she wants to see him behind bars and for those responsible to be held accountable. "He was only arrested by the police, while our relatives were killed immediately. The difference between the powerful and ordinary people like us is enormous," Lee said in Filipino.

Lee said the arrest, while significant, was only a fraction of the suffering Duterte had caused. "We call for him to feel the same pain he inflicted on our families. This is nothing compared to what he did to us—he destroyed our lives and livelihoods with his policies," she said.

Accountability process

Meanwhile, human rights advocates stressed that Duterte's arrest should be just the beginning of a comprehensive accountability process.

"The arrest of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is a critical step for accountability in the Philippines," Human Rights Watch's Deputy Asia Director Bryony Lau said in a statement.

"His arrest could bring victims and their families closer to justice and sends the clear message that no one is above the law," she added.

Peter Murphy, chairperson of the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines, highlighted the long reach of justice made possible by the years-long advocacy of families of the drug war's victims.

"Duterte once believed he was untouchable, but through the enduring demand for justice by the families of the victims, we are seeing that it will be soon served,” Murphy said.

Murphy described Duterte's arrest as a warning "to all war criminals, including those currently in power."

"There is always the possibility that the international community will finally act against leaders who trample on human rights and international humanitarian law. Impunity has limits,” he added.

With Duterte’s arrest, rights group Karapatan said Filipinos are "hopefully a step closer to attaining justice and accountability for Duterte’s many crimes."

The human rights groups also stressed that Duterte must not receive privileged treatment during the upcoming legal proceedings.

"We emphasize that there should be no special treatment for Duterte, as has been the norm for elite officials in the Philippines who have evaded justice through fabricated medical excuses and political maneuvering," Murphy stated. "The law must apply equally, and Duterte should face his day in court without preferential treatment."

Similarly, Karapatan directly called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the former president is "actually delivered to the ICC for detention and trial" and will not be able to "escape detention."

"He should also cooperate in ensuring that Duterte is convicted by making available to the ICC additional pieces of evidence in the hands of the government," Karapatan said.

Renato Reyes, president of progressive organization Bayan, has also called on the public to hold "emergency actions" to call for accountability for Duterte's alleged crimes against humanity.

In a statement, Reyes congratulated the victims and their lawyers while urging the public to "remain vigilant" and to "press the Marcos regime to ensure that justice will be served, without fear or favor."

"Impunity cannot be forever, and we see today that while the struggle may be long and difficult, the people will always prevail," he said.

Duterte said at a Senate probe last year that he would take "full legal responsibility" for all the orders that police personnel carried out during his anti-illegal drugs campaign.