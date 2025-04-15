^

Walang Pasok: Courts announce half-day work suspension on April 16

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 3:41pm
Walang Pasok: Courts announce half-day work suspension on April 16
The seat of the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Some courts in the country have suspended work from 12 p.m. onwards on April 16 in observance of Holy Week.

Despite the suspension, a skeletal workforce will be maintained in certain court offices to ensure continued operations.

The Supreme Court made the announcement on Tuesday, following Malacañang’s issuance of Memorandum Circular No. 81, which directed government offices to adopt a work-from-home arrangement from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 16.

Below is the Holy Week schedule for the following courts:

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has adopted a work-from-home setup from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and suspended onsite work from 12 p.m. onwards on Tuesday, April 16, to “allow officials and employees to properly observe Holy Week.”

Despite the suspension, a skeletal workforce will remain operational in key offices, including the docket-receiving section of the Judicial Records Office, as well as the Cash Collection and Disbursement Division and the Financial Management and Budget Office.

Court of Appeals

The Court of Tax Appeals also adopted a work-from-home arrangement from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and suspended work from 12 p.m. onwards on April 16.

A skeletal workforce will continue operating in the Office of the Clerk of Court, Judicial Records Division, Cash Division, General Services Division and Security Services Unit.

Sandiganbayan

Sandiganbayan also adopted a work-from-home setup from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

The anti-graft court also suspended work from 12 p.m. onwards on April 16. 

A skeletal workforce shall be maintained. 

First and Second level courts

All first and second-level courts suspended work from 12 p.m. onwards on April 16. 

