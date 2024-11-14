^

Ex-president Duterte confirms tapping an Iglesia Ni Cristo for 'special' drug war operation

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 2:24pm
Composite photo shows retired police colonel Edilberto Leonardo and former President Rodrigo Duterte attending separate hearings of the House Quad Committee.
House of Representatives / Release

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed on Wednesday, November 13, that he sought a member of the Iglesia Ni Cristo to take on a role related to implementing the drug war. 

At the House Quad Committee’s eleventh hearing, Duterte was caught in Rep. Ramon Gutierrez’s (1-Rider Partylist) line of questioning about retired police colonel Royina Garma’s claim that he needed a person to carry out a job in his war on drugs. 

“So, Mr. President, you are confirming that you were looking for someone to fill the shoes of a position related to the drug war because you are talking about drug money and how it corrupts people,” the lawmaker asked.

Duterte did not pause to answer, “Yes, that is why sinabi ko, Iglesia Ni Cristo. (That is why I said, Iglesia Ni Cristo.)” 

Prior to this, Gutierrez had only asked Duterte if he was seeking someone capable — “with the brains,” as Duterte put it — to organize a task force and manage the drug war.   

However, the former president insisted that he was not trying to create a task force, as the government has a drug enforcement unit within the police, or appoint a drug czar. 

What Duterte consistently confirmed was that he was “looking for” an individual with a religious affiliation, known for being skilled at handling money.

“Maybe a member of a sect, but it had to be one who has the brains and the balls to do the job,” Duterte said.

When Gutierrez asked the former president as to what the “job” he mentioned entailed, Duterte did not directly answer. The former president only mentioned the reason he needed to create that job, saying “drug money is supporting a syndicate.” 

What Garma claims. Garma said in her affidavit that she recommended former National Police Commission Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo, an Iglesia Ni Cristo member, to Duterte when he tapped her to look for someone who could organize a drug war task force.

RELATED: Royina Garma: Duterte sought my help for nationwide drug war reward system 

Duterte appointed Garma as the general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office in 2019, while Leonardo as the commissioner of the National Police Commission in 2022. 

But why an Iglesia Ni Cristo?

After seeking clarification if his statements are confirming that he had indeed sought an individual not easily corrupted by drug money, Duterte then explained why an Iglesia Ni Cristo fit his criteria. 

“Kasi ang Iglesia Ni Cristo, normally hindi mo talaga ma-corrupt. Hindi nagtatanggap ng pera ‘yan. Alam ko kasi mayor ako,” the former president explained.  

(It’s because an Iglesia Ni Cristo normally cannot be corrupted. They don’t accept money. I know because I was mayor.)

“You cannot easily corrupt a member of the Iglesia Ni Cristo who is a policeman or soldier,” he added.  

Gutierrez then asked if Garma was telling the truth about Duterte looking for an Iglesia Ni Cristo. Duterte said, “It’s correct.” 

He clarified, however, that the person he was looking for is not someone “to manage” the drug war. Instead, it was merely approving a certain person’s “proposal” to conduct a “special operation” where drugs were reportedly found.  

Nearing the conclusion of his interpellation, Gutierrez looped Leonardo’s name in one of his last clarifications. 

“So, Mr. President, when you were looking for this person, in the person of colonel Leonardo, although it was not to create a task force, it was for an operation which they were proposing,” he asked. 

“Yes, because kakasabi ko corruption, madali. Madali sa law enforcement na ma-corrupt,” Duterte answered. 

(Yes, because as I just said, corruption [is] easy. It’s easy for law enforcement to be corrupt.)

The former president also confirmed knowing Garma and Leonardo, also saying that he did call up the former at around 5 a.m. to meet with him at his home in Davao. 

No direct statement, however, was made by Duterte on whether it was Leonardo he reached out to for help in his drug war. He also denied calling Garma after she delivered her testimony at the House probe.

While Duterte had not validated the reward system structure that Garma elaborated in her affidavit, he admitted that he had given out incentives for anti-illegal drug operations. 

RELATED: Rodrigo Duterte admits giving excess funds to police in drug war

EDILBERTO LEONARDO

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS

RODRIGO DUTERTE

ROYINA GARMA

WAR ON DRUGS
