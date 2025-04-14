^

DA: Pork retail prices high despite max SRP

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2025 | 12:00am
A vendor sells pork products at a market in Pasay City.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — A ranking official of the Department of Agriculture (DA) yesterday said the retail price of pork remains higher by P60 per kilo, despite the maximum suggested retail price (max SRP) of P360 per kilo for pork shoulder and P380 per kilo for pork belly.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary for agribusiness, marketing and consumer affairs Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra made the observation as the DA and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) intensified their joint market monitoring operations across Metro Manila to curb overpricing and protect consumers.

“During our market visit, we observed that pork belly was being sold at P420 to P440 per kilo, and pork shoulder at P370 to P380, prices that clearly exceed the max SRPs. This is alarming, especially since the farmgate price of pork remains around P250 to P255,” Guevarra said.

Guevarra said the inter-agency initiative aims to ensure compliance with the government’s max SRPs for essential food items, particularly rice and pork.

She said aside from the DA and DTI, the market monitoring inspection teams are composed of key officials and representatives from the DA, DTI, Philippine National Police, concerned local government units, Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) and Food Terminal Inc.

Guevarra noted that during consultative meetings with Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., hog raisers have pledged to keep farm gate price at a maximum P230 a kilo to put a lid on retail prices of pork.

She urged retailers to align their prices with government guidelines, especially since certain delivery costs have already decreased.

Guevarra, together with NMIS and BAI officials, is also leading a comprehensive review of the pork value chain, from farmgate pricing and slaughterhouse operations to trading, retail, and end-consumer pricing. The initiative seeks to identify key cost drivers at every stage and recommend policy and market interventions that will benefit both producers and consumers.

“The solution must be systemic. We are analyzing the value chain closely to determine where excessive mark-ups may be occurring and to ensure fair practices throughout the supply chain. The government is also exploring options to supply meat directly to the markets,” she said.

Guevarra also reiterated the importance of transparent pricing.

“Price tags are not optional; they are a fundamental consumer right. Proper labeling promotes transparency and builds trust between vendors and customers,” she said.

