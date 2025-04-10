Comelec chair warns against ‘disturbing’ campaign jingles during wee hours

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia answers question from the media at the Comelec Office in Intramuros, Manila on April 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections reminded candidates that playing campaign jingles on public roads and streets during early morning and late night hours is against election guidelines.

In an interview with GMA News on Thursday, April 10, Comelec chairman George Garcia criticized candidates deploying vehicles to play campaign jingles during the early and late hours of the day.

Garcia said that candidates should respect the respect voters' right to sleep and rest.

“Pahinga rin naman ng mga mamamayan natin. May karapatan din namang matulog at may karapatan din na medyo magising ng late kaunti na hindi naman ganun kaaga,” Garcia said.

(Our people also deserve to rest. They also have the right to sleep and the right to wake up a little later—not that early.)

The poll body has set the campaign period for senatorial and party-list candidates from February 11 to May 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, the campaign period for candidates running for seats in the House of Representatives, as well as for regional, provincial, city, and municipal positions, will run from March 28 to May 10.

'Huwag sanang bastos'

Garcia further advised candidates to make sure their campaign jingles are free from any vulgarity or hidden inappropriate messages.

The poll chief explained that if such jingles are heard, children might think that kind of content is acceptable.

“Binigyan natin ng mas malawak na discretion, yung mga candidato. Ayaw naman natin pakialaman ang contents,” Garcia said.

“Dapat may pagrespeto man lang sa ating mgaating mga iba't ibang sektor At sa ating lipunan, sa mga nakikinig po nito,” he added.

In recent weeks, the Comelec has been sending show cause orders to candidates who were found to have breached its rules and guidelines for campaigns.

For instance, on April 8, Manila city council aspirant Mocha Uson was called out for her sexually suggestive jingle.

RELATED: Comelec flags Mocha Uson’s ‘cookie’ jingle

Garcia also said that the public is welcome to file a complaint before the poll body if they feel offended, embarrassed, or heard something "below the belt" from the candidates.

“Kasi sa bandang huli, wala man tayong panuntunan na ganyan, alam din naman natin ang good moral and right conduct. Alam din naman natin kung ano yung maayos na pananalita , maayos na tugtugin, o kaya maayos na jingle,” Garcia said.

(Because in the end, even if we don't have a specific rule for that, we still know what good morals and right conduct are. We also know what proper speech, proper music, or a proper jingle is.)