Eidâ€™l Fitr: Ramadan ends today, March 31

Eid’l Fitr: Ramadan ends today, March 31

Women gesture before the start of the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on March 31, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Muslims in the Philippines mark the end of the fasting season of Ramadan today, Monday, March 31, with the celebration of Eid’l Fitr, following the announcement by Bangsamoro Grand Mufti Abdulrauf Guialani on Sunday evening.

The Grand Mufti confirmed the date after moon-sighting teams from the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ observed the crescent moon across various locations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

This sighting signifies the conclusion of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid’l Fitr, also known as the "Feast of Breaking the Fast," is one of Islam's most important celebrations, marking the end of a month-long period of fasting, prayer, and reflection that began on March 2.

It is traditionally celebrated with congregational prayers at mosques or open grounds, festive meals shared with family and friends, and acts of charity such as Zakat al-Fitr.

While Malacañang declared Tuesday, April 1, as a nationwide holiday for Eid’l Fitr through Proclamation No. 839, some schools and universities across the country have suspended work and classes today to align with Guialani’s announcement.

BARMM has also declared March 31 as a non-working holiday within its jurisdiction to commemorate this sacred occasion.

The exact dates for Ramadan and Eid’l Fitr often vary among regions due to differences in moon-sighting practices.