^

Headlines

Eid’l Fitr: Ramadan ends today, March 31

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 31, 2025 | 9:22am
Eidâ€™l Fitr: Ramadan ends today, March 31
Women gesture before the start of the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on March 31, 2025.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Muslims in the Philippines mark the end of the fasting season of Ramadan today, Monday, March 31, with the celebration of Eid’l Fitr, following the announcement by Bangsamoro Grand Mufti Abdulrauf Guialani on Sunday evening.

The Grand Mufti confirmed the date after moon-sighting teams from the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ observed the crescent moon across various locations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

This sighting signifies the conclusion of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid’l Fitr, also known as the "Feast of Breaking the Fast," is one of Islam's most important celebrations, marking the end of a month-long period of fasting, prayer, and reflection that began on March 2.

It is traditionally celebrated with congregational prayers at mosques or open grounds, festive meals shared with family and friends, and acts of charity such as Zakat al-Fitr.

While Malacañang declared Tuesday, April 1, as a nationwide holiday for Eid’l Fitr through Proclamation No. 839, some schools and universities across the country have suspended work and classes today to align with Guialani’s announcement.

BARMM has also declared March 31 as a non-working holiday within its jurisdiction to commemorate this sacred occasion.

The exact dates for Ramadan and Eid’l Fitr often vary among regions due to differences in moon-sighting practices.

BANGSAMORO

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION OF MUSLIM MINDANAO

BARMM

EID'L FITR

MUSLIM

RAMADAN

RELIGION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC lawyer: Rwandan convicted of crimes against humanity over 3 deaths

ICC lawyer: Rwandan convicted of crimes against humanity over 3 deaths

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Citing the case of Rwandan Jean-Paul Akayesu, International Criminal Court assistant to counsel Kristina Conti said a...
Headlines
fbtw
'Team grocery': House bares more names on confidential funds recipient list

'Team grocery': House bares more names on confidential funds recipient list

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
A House majority leader revealed new fictitious names allegedly linked to Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte tells supporters: Don&rsquo;t meddle in ICC case

Duterte tells supporters: Don’t meddle in ICC case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte requested his supporters to temper their emotions and refrain from commenting...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Team Grocery&rsquo; on list of OVP fund recipients

‘Team Grocery’ on list of OVP fund recipients

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Apart from potato chip and cellular phone brands, names of popular restaurants, fruits and root crops, the liquidation reports...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte finally gets family visit

Duterte finally gets family visit

By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
On their third day in The Hague last Friday, mother-and-daughter Honeylet Avancena and Veronica, or Kitty Duterte, were finally...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec to bets: Election not a war

Comelec to bets: Election not a war

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
As election violence intensifies, Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia reminded candidates in the midterm polls...
Headlines
fbtw
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,600

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,600

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The smell of decaying bodies permeated the streets of Myanmar’s second largest city yesterday, as people worked frantically...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to media: Ensure accurate, balanced crime reporting

PNP to media: Ensure accurate, balanced crime reporting

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday urged media outlets and social media users to...
Headlines
fbtw
UAE lauded for granting clemency to 115 Pinoys

UAE lauded for granting clemency to 115 Pinoys

10 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday expressed gratitude to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for granting royal clemency...
Headlines
fbtw
Rains in Mimaropa, Western Visayas seen

Rains in Mimaropa, Western Visayas seen

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is continuously monitoring another low-pressure...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with