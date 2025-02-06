^

Headlines

First call: Trump defense chief reaffirms 'ironclad' commitment to the Philippines

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 2:53pm
First call: Trump defense chief reaffirms 'ironclad' commitment to the Philippines
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks about the mid-air crash between American Airlines flight 5342 and a military helicopter in Washington, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
AFP / Roberto Schmidt

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and newly minted United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke Thursday, February 6 about strengthening maritime deterrence in the South China Sea — the first official engagement between the two defense chiefs. 

Both officials "held an introductory call today to discuss defense cooperation in the U.S.-Philippines Alliance," according to the readout by the US Department of Defense.

The US defense chief, whose appointment was formalized January 25, also reaffirmed the "ironclad" US commitment to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty — the agreement that compels both countries to defend each other in the event of armed attacks. 
 
Teodoro and Hegseth discussed the importance of "reestablishing deterrence in the South China Sea, including by working with allies and partners."   

They also discussed plans to enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, according to the readout. 

Hegseth — who was formerly a Fox News co-host — also reaffirmed the defense treaty's importance for "maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific." 

The US defense chief vowed to "remain in close coordination" with Teodoro.

The army veteran and former Fox co-host now leading the Pentagon had struggled to identify a single country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during his confirmation hearing on January 14. 

He was specifically asked by a senator to “name the importance of at least one of the nations in ASEAN and what type of agreement we have [with them]." He was also asked to state how many nations there are in ASEAN. 

Hegseth said he could not state the "exact amount of nations" in the regional bloc and instead cited the US' ties with South Korea, Japan and Australia.

The Trump appointee said during his confirmation hearing that he was tasked with "[bringing] the warrior culture back to the Department of Defense." 

Days ago during an interview with reporters, Teodoro expressed optimism that the Trump administration will honor the US' commitments to the Philippines in defense and military support after suspending foreign assistance to all nations. 

DEFENSE

SOUTH CHINA SEA

TEODORO

TRUMP

UNITED STATES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baste Duterte: Cornered animals become aggressive

Baste Duterte: Cornered animals become aggressive

By Edith R. Regalado | 16 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte withheld comment, but her brothers yesterday issued warnings directed at President Marcos and...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara impeached by House

Sara impeached by House

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Sara Duterte became the first Vice President to be impeached, with 215 of the 306-member House of Representatives voting yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Do the senators have time for VP Sara Duterte&rsquo;s impeachment?

Do the senators have time for VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment?

By Jean Mangaluz | 21 hours ago
Half of the Senate will be replaced following the elections, with many reelectionist senators likely wanting to spend the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate ends session without tackling VP Sara Duterte&rsquo;s impeachment case

Senate ends session without tackling VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment case

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
The Senate of the Philippines went on a break without addressing the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Dutert...
Headlines
fbtw
Who are the 215 House endorsers of VP Sara Duterte's impeachment?

Who are the 215 House endorsers of VP Sara Duterte's impeachment?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 22 hours ago
Who are the 215 endorsers that moved to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte? Here is the list.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1.63 million Filipinos jobless as of December 2024

1.63 million Filipinos jobless as of December 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that 1.63 million Filipinos were unemployed as of December 2024, representing...
Headlines
fbtw
Five things to know about the VP Sara Duterte and her impeachment

Five things to know about the VP Sara Duterte and her impeachment

By Cecil Morella | 5 hours ago
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte was riding high not so long ago, sailing to a landslide 2022 election victory with...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief Marbil&rsquo;s term extended by 4 months

PNP chief Marbil’s term extended by 4 months

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The term of sitting Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has been extended by four months, according...
Headlines
fbtw
The allegations against VP Sara Duterte in impeachment proceedings

The allegations against VP Sara Duterte in impeachment proceedings

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Here is the list of allegations made by the 215 endorsers of the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with