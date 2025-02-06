First call: Trump defense chief reaffirms 'ironclad' commitment to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and newly minted United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke Thursday, February 6 about strengthening maritime deterrence in the South China Sea — the first official engagement between the two defense chiefs.

Both officials "held an introductory call today to discuss defense cooperation in the U.S.-Philippines Alliance," according to the readout by the US Department of Defense.

The US defense chief, whose appointment was formalized January 25, also reaffirmed the "ironclad" US commitment to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty — the agreement that compels both countries to defend each other in the event of armed attacks.



Teodoro and Hegseth discussed the importance of "reestablishing deterrence in the South China Sea, including by working with allies and partners."

They also discussed plans to enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, according to the readout.

Hegseth — who was formerly a Fox News co-host — also reaffirmed the defense treaty's importance for "maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

The US defense chief vowed to "remain in close coordination" with Teodoro.

The army veteran and former Fox co-host now leading the Pentagon had struggled to identify a single country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during his confirmation hearing on January 14.

He was specifically asked by a senator to “name the importance of at least one of the nations in ASEAN and what type of agreement we have [with them]." He was also asked to state how many nations there are in ASEAN.

Hegseth said he could not state the "exact amount of nations" in the regional bloc and instead cited the US' ties with South Korea, Japan and Australia.

The Trump appointee said during his confirmation hearing that he was tasked with "[bringing] the warrior culture back to the Department of Defense."

Days ago during an interview with reporters, Teodoro expressed optimism that the Trump administration will honor the US' commitments to the Philippines in defense and military support after suspending foreign assistance to all nations.