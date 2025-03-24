Chinese crew 'mysteriously' disappear before Manila vessel inspection

The Philippine Coast Guard and other government agencies conduct an inspection of three foreign-manned vessels at the Manila Anchorage Area, March 20, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Eight Chinese crew members appeared to have "mysteriously disembarked" from a foreign vessel hours before Philippine authorities inspected their ship at the Manila Anchorage Area last week, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

During the March 20 inspection of MV HUAGAN 98, the PCG and other agencies found no Chinese nationals on board but uncovered evidence indicating their prior presence. According to the PCG's statement, a vessel calendar showed seven Chinese crew members onboard as of March 19, while the ship's logbook recorded eight Chinese nationals leaving before dawn on the day of the inspection.

"The vessel’s master denied the presence of Chinese nationals, contradicting logbook records," the PCG said in a statement issued Monday, March 24.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has since flagged the vessel for "misrepresentation issues" and plans to summon the shipping company, according to the same statement.

Multiple potential cases

This was among several irregularities found during a joint inspection conducted on March 20 by the PCG.

The Coast Guard was joined by representatives from the Bureau of Immigration, Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), DOLE and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

The inspection targeted three foreign-manned vessels.

MARINA regulations limit foreign crew members to additional and non-essential roles for a single voyage without prolonged stays onboard. However, authorities discovered that Chinese nationals had been assigned official designations on all three vessels inspected.

On MV AN DA KANG 3689, inspectors found nine Chinese nationals improperly assigned as crew members. DOLE also flagged contract violations since these crew members were authorized to work in Zambales but were instead operating in Manila waters.

The inspection of MV SHINGPING 007 revealed twelve Chinese nationals designated as "technicians," a classification that did not align with their alien employment permits. DOLE warned that this discrepancy could result in the revocation of their permits.

Authorities also raised concerns about improper crew turnover procedures on MV AN DA KANG 3689, where "outgoing personnel [were] abandoning their posts before the arrival of replacements."

MV HUAGAN 98 was additionally found to have a non-functional CCTV system, which the PCG said "raised safety and security concerns."

All three vessels were found lacking valid Domestic Shipping Operation Certificates, according to the PCG.

The PCG said legal action will be pursued against shipping companies and vessel operators found violating Philippine maritime laws, labor regulations, and immigration policies.