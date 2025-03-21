Philippine govâ€™t to appeal for Tevesâ€™ extradition

Philippine gov’t to appeal for Teves’ extradition

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) will appeal Timor-Leste’s decision to deny the Philippines’ extradition request for expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Teves is wanted for several counts of murder and has fled to Timor-Leste. While he has been captured by local authorities, the Philippines has struggled to get the lawmaker back in the Philippines to face his charges.

Malacañang said that it was surprised by this decision from Timor-Leste, as the DOJ has complied with all of the necessary requirements.

In addition to this, Timor-Leste had previously granted the extradition request twice before.

“Ayon po sa DOJ, at nakausap po natin si Asec. Mico [Clavano], ay mag-aapela po sila, magpa-file po sila ng appeal sa Court of Appeals po ng Timor-Leste,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing.

(According to the DOJ, and we spoke to Asec. Mico Clavano, they will appeal, they filed an appeal at the Court of Appeals of Timor-Leste.)

Castro said that this was a big setback for the case against Teves, especially since there are victims who have filed complaints and are awaiting justice.

The Timor-Leste court denied the extradition request citing concerns that Teves could face torture or inhumane treatment if returned to the Philippines.

However, Malacañang rejected this claim, saying that the Philippine Constitution prohibits such acts.

In an ambush interview, DOJ Secretary Boying Remulla also questioned the ruling.

“There’s no basis for the decision, so it’s obvious that some people are making money out of this. Maybe the lawyers or maybe more than the lawyers,” he said.

Remulla said that they are currently pursuing all possible remedies.

Teves is facing murder charges in connection with the 2023 killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in Pamplona, Negros Oriental. Following his implication in the case, the House of Representatives voted to expel him.