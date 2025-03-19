AKAP, other ayuda programs exempted from spending ban

Twelve DSWD projects have been exempted by Comelec Chairman George Garcia amid the upcoming midterm polls on May 12.

MANILA, Philippines — Cash aid and livelihood projects of the Department of Social Welfare and Development will continue after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) granted the DSWD exemption from the poll spending ban.

Garcia requested the agency to invite as witness election officers of cities or municipalities during aid distribution to ensure compliance.

Exempted programs are the Sustainable Livelihood Program, Supplementary Feeding Program, Social Pension Program for Indigent Senior Citizens, Recovery and Reintegration Program for Trafficked Persons, Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Especially Difficult Circumstances-Proper and services for residential and center-based clients.

Controversial cash aid Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program or AKAP, the Local Adaptation to Water Access-Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished project, Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project, Liwanag at Tubig Assistance Welfare, community development and cash-for-work programs under Kalahi-CIDSS-KKB and assistance to persons with disabilities and senior citizens are also exempted.

Implementation of the programs should not influence the elections, the poll body said, noting that elective officials or candidates are banned from attending aid distribution.

“(The exemption) shall not involve the distribution of ayuda, TUPAD, AKAP, AICS and 4Ps from May 2 to May 12 except medical and burial assistance, which are normally given to qualified people,” the Comelec said, referring to the DSWD’s cash aid, emergency employment and conditional cash transfer programs.

Disbursement of public funds for social services and housing-related projects and issuance of treasury warrants will be banned starting March 28. The DSWD is directed to submit a periodic written report of disbursements made.

“The issuance of a certificate of exemption shall not prevent the conduct of preliminary investigation in cases where prohibited acts occur,” the agency noted.