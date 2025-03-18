^

DSWD begins phone distribution to 4Ps members, prioritizes 'survival level' households

Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 3:42pm
Department of Social Welfare and Development Secetary Rex Gatchalian leads the distribution of mobile phones to 4Ps members, March 18, 2025.
Department of Social Welfare and Development via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development began distributing mobile phones to select Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in Metro Manila on Tuesday, March 18.

The initial distribution provided phones to some 51 4Ps members from Malabon and Navotas, specifically those who are at the "survival level" and have requested to switch from physical cash cards to digital payment methods, according to a DSWD statement on Tuesday.

Gemma Gabuya, 4Ps national program manager, said the devices will allow recipients to access financial services "conveniently and securely."

“The 4Ps strongly advocates the importance of financial education and digital financial literacy to its household-grantees. To encourage them to apply what they have learned from the family development sessions (FDS), the mobile phones that will be distributed will help our 4Ps beneficiaries to access more opportunities in our financial system,” Gabuya said.

The department plans to eventually distribute devices to 32,684 households nationwide, prioritizing those at the "survival level" and in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas.  

DSWD has partnered with the private sector for distribution of the mobile phones. Among others, the DSWD has partnered with G-Xchange Inc. (GCash), Globe Telecom, BPI Foundation and the Ayala Foundation.

"These organizations have pledged their support in providing the necessary digital infrastructure and financial education to 4Ps beneficiaries," Gabuya said.

Last year, the department said in a statement that it would start using e-wallets for 4Ps beneficiaries, especially those from remote areas who lack access to a nearby automated teller machine (ATM).

The 4Ps is a flagship program of the national government on poverty reduction and social development. The program covered more than four million households in 2024, based on DSWD data. — Cristina Chi

