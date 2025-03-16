PNP prepared to assist if Interpol requests arrest of Duterte allies linked to killings

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that it is ready to aid the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in apprehending any individuals involved with former President Rodrigo Duterte in his drug war, should warrants be issued.

Following the former president's arrest, the PNP now has a template for apprehending other potential suspects allegedly involved in the drug war killings, should Interpol request their arrest, according to PNP Spokesperson Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo.

“Although alam naman natin na maliban kay dating pangulo ay may mga kasama po siya doon sa mga nakasuhan. Pero tama po kayo, since nauna na nga itong naging pag-aresto sa dating pangulo, ay more or less may template na tayo,” Fajardo said in an interview with DZBB on Sunday, March 16.

(Although we know that aside from the former president, there are others who were also charged. But you're right, since the arrest of the former president came first, we more or less have a template now.)

“Ang ibig sabihin na yan kung kasakaling may lalabas hihingin muli ng Interpol ang tulong ng PNP, ay nakahanda ang PNP na mag-provide assistance at i-implement natin itong warrant na ito according sa ating umiiral na batas,” she added.

(That means that if in the event that Interpol requests the PNP's assistance again, the PNP is ready to provide assistance and implement the warrant according to our existing laws.)

However, the PNP spokesperson said that they have yet to receive any information about a subsequent warrant.

“As we speak, wala po tayong infomation na mayroon na pong lumabas na warrant of arrest patungkol po sa ibang mga opisyales o indibidwal na kasama sa kaso ng ICC,” she said.

(As we speak, we don't have any information on a warrant of arrest released on officials or individuals included in the ICC case)

In July of last year, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, one of the individuals who filed a case against Duterte at the ICC, revealed that the international tribunal had identified former PNP officials as suspects in its investigation. Among those tagged is Sen. Bato Dela Rosa, Duterte’s chief implementer of the drug war.

The former president was arrested on March 11 upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Hong Kong. The warrant was served by Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon, and PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Chief Nicholas Torre III read him his Miranda rights.

On Friday, March 14 (Manila time), Duterte underwent an initial hearing in the ICC’s pre-trial chamber, which formally charged him with crimes against humanity, specifically citing his alleged involvement in at least 43 killings. These included incidents attributed to the Davao Death Squad and police actions during his presidency.

The killings were reportedly committed in the Philippines between Nov. 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019.

Under Duterte's presidency, the war on drugs resulted in an estimated 6,000 deaths according to government records. However, human rights organizations claim the actual death toll reached 30,000, largely involving individuals accused of small-time drug offenses.