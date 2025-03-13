^

Headlines

Bato goes ballistic, says ‘one death is too many’ for drug war

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 6:30pm
Bato goes ballistic, says â€˜one death is too manyâ€™ for drug war
This Facebook post from Oct. 9, 2024 shows Sen. Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa during a Senate hearing on Philippine offshore gaming operators.
Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, who once dismissed the killing of a three-year-old girl in a police operation with “shit happens”, now says that even one death is too high a price to pay for the war on drugs.

A combative Dela Rosa defended the controversial drug war following former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity.

As Duterte’s former police chief, Dela Rosa oversaw the brutal anti-drug campaign, which saw thousands killed.

While government records estimate around 6,000 deaths, human rights groups say the real toll could be as high as 30,000.

Speaking on ANC’s Dateline Philippines, Dela Rosa became defensive when asked about families of drug war victims struggling to obtain police reports or death certificates.

He brushed off the reports as “propaganda," despite extensive media documentation of families whose relatives were killed in police operations without proper case resolution.

“‘Wag na! That’s plain bullshit! That’s plain propaganda!” Dela Rosa shouted during the interview.

When told to watch his language, he refused to back down, challenging critics to file individual cases rather than broadly labeling the deaths as extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

‘One death is too many’

Despite his outburst, Dela Rosa claimed he was not an advocate of death.

“My God, I am a professional policeman. One death is too many. One death is too many para sa akin,” he said.

But as PNP chief from 2016 to 2018, Dela Rosa presided over a bloody campaign where deaths mounted rapidly. Within just a few months of his appointment, official PNP reports already placed the death toll at over 3,000 by September 2016.

Dela Rosa is among those named in ICC complaints. Former senator Antonio Trillanes, a key ICC petitioner, has said Dela Rosa could be next to receive an arrest warrant.

The senator has already said that he is prepared to join Duterte in The Hague if it comes to that.

BATO DELA ROSA

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace on VP remark: What state kidnapping?

Palace on VP remark: What state kidnapping?

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
There’s no way former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and flight to the Netherlands could be considered “state...
Headlines
fbtw

Cory grandson frowns on calls for people power

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Loyalists of former president Rodrigo Duterte invoking the people power revolution have hollow principles, according to the grandson of democracy stalwarts Corazon and Ninoy Aquino.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara, Paolo off to Netherlands

Sara, Paolo off to Netherlands

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Hours after their father was flown to The Hague to face the International Criminal Court (ICC), siblings Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
No TRO: Duterte fails to get SC relief

No TRO: Duterte fails to get SC relief

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court saw no need to immediately issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the arrest of former president...
Headlines
fbtw
Stop victim mentality, Kitty Duterte told

Stop victim mentality, Kitty Duterte told

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 20 hours ago
Kitty Duterte, daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, should stop playing the victim card after the arrest and turnover...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Erwin Tulfo cleared again as Comelec dismisses 2nd disqualification bid

Erwin Tulfo cleared again as Comelec dismisses 2nd disqualification bid

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS Party-list) is no longer facing a disqualification petition as of Thursday, March 13, after...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines embassy provides Duterte with assistance

Philippines embassy provides Duterte with assistance

5 hours ago
The Philippine Embassy in the Netherlands has extended consular assistance to former President Rodrigo Duterte and implemented...
Headlines
fbtw
Liza Marcos not detained by US officials, says Malaca&ntilde;ang

Liza Marcos not detained by US officials, says Malacañang

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Malacañang dismissed rumors that First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos was detained by US officials.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte now in ICC custody

Duterte now in ICC custody

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
After a 24-hour flight, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has officially taken former President Rodrigo Duterte into...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor explains basis for Duterte arrest, thanks victims' courage
play

ICC prosecutor explains basis for Duterte arrest, thanks victims' courage

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
The arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte is an "important" moment for victims, said International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with