LIVE updates: Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague for ICC case

March 14, 2025 | 9:40am
LIVE updates: Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague for ICC case
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte attends a senate probe on the drug war during his administration, in Manila on October 28, 2024. Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte strongly defended his deadly drug war as he testified October 28 at a senate probe of the crackdown. Police said the campaign left more than 6,000 people dead, but rights groups estimate tens of thousands of mostly poor men were killed by officers and vigilantes, often without proof they were linked to drugs.
MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte is now in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, where he will face charges over his bloody war on drugs.

Duterte recently said he is prepared to accept responsibility as the ICC moves forward with its case.

The international tribunal has found "reasonable grounds" to charge him with murder as a crime against humanity, calling him an "indirect co-perpetrator" in the anti-drug campaign.

Stay updated on the latest developments on Duterte’s legal battle in The Hague. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
DILG chief: OP paid for Duterte jet

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The Office of the President  paid for the chartered plane used to bring former president Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague...
Villars voice support for embattled Duterte

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The Villars have come out to voice their support and sympathies for former president Rodrigo Duterte, with Sen. Cynthia Villar...
Bato turns to Senate for protection from ICC arrest
Bato turns to Senate for protection from ICC arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa is seeking temporary protection from the Senate as he faces the possibility of arrest...
ICC won&rsquo;t touch &lsquo;even a hair&rsquo; on you, Marcos allegedly assures Bato

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reportedly promised Sen. Bato Dela Rosa that he would not allow the International...
PNP eyes charges vs Honeylet, Medialdea

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is eyeing criminal complaints against Honeylet Avanceña, the common-law wife of former president Rodrigo Duterte, for supposedly hurting a policewoman during a standoff at the...
AI says China&rsquo;s 9-dash line has no legal basis

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Even artificial intelligence (AI) acknowledges that the so-called nine-dash-line claim of China in the South China Sea is...
NBI to probe vloggers, online trolls spreading fake news

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation will investigate vloggers and trolls spreading false information and fake news on social...
Marcos opens grain terminal in Batangas

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday led the inauguration of a P278.3-million grain terminal in Batangas City, which will consolidate...
Canada announces additional tariffs on $20.7 billion of US goods

11 hours ago
Canada on Wednesday announced additional tariffs on Can$29.8 billion ($20.7 billion) of US goods, retaliating against sweeping...
DOH okays 11 essential medicines

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
 Eleven more drugs were included in the Philippine National Formulary (PNF)’s list of essential medicines, according...
