LIVE updates: Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague for ICC case

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte attends a senate probe on the drug war during his administration, in Manila on October 28, 2024. Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte strongly defended his deadly drug war as he testified October 28 at a senate probe of the crackdown. Police said the campaign left more than 6,000 people dead, but rights groups estimate tens of thousands of mostly poor men were killed by officers and vigilantes, often without proof they were linked to drugs.

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte is now in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, where he will face charges over his bloody war on drugs.

Duterte recently said he is prepared to accept responsibility as the ICC moves forward with its case.

The international tribunal has found "reasonable grounds" to charge him with murder as a crime against humanity, calling him an "indirect co-perpetrator" in the anti-drug campaign.

