PNP to file raps vs Duterte common-law wife over hitting policewoman

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 6:10pm
Honeylet Avanceña with former President Rodrigo Duterte.
AFP / Mohd Rasfan

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it will file a direct assault complaint against Honeylet Avanceña, the common-law wife of former President Rodrigo Duterte, for allegedly hitting a policewoman.

PNP Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said the police officer suffered head injuries after being struck by Avanceña during Duterte’s arrest at Villamor Air Base on March 11.

"Pinukpok po ni Ms. Honeylet 'yung isang police natin na babae, na sila po ang nag-restrain kay Ma’am Honeylet at sa kanyang anak para ilayo, or mag-give way," Fajardo said in a press briefing.

(Ms. Honeylet hit one of our female police officers, who were restraining her and her child to move them away or clear the way.)

"Pinukpok po 'yun ng cellphone sa ulo at napakalaki po ng bukol ng police natin, dinala po yun sa hospital," he added.

(She hit her on the head with a cellphone, causing a large bump. The officer was taken to the hospital.)

Direct assault is punishable under Article 148 of the Revised Penal Code. If found guilty, the accused may face imprisonment of two years, four months and one day to six years.

A PNP video showed Avanceña allegedly striking the policewoman while officers were moving her and Veronica "Kitty" Duterte, the former president’s daughter, away during the arrest.

Other videos circulating online also captured Kitty cursing at PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Chief Maj. Gen. Nicholas Torre III.

In response, Torre brushed off the incident, saying he has “seen worse.”

"Ayos lang ‘yon, I’ve seen worse. Kaya makapal ang balat ko—sanay na ako sa mura eh," he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

(It's fine, I've seen worse. I have thick skin—I'm used to insults.)

The altercation occurred as police implemented the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant of arrest against Duterte.

The warrant, issued on March 11, was served by Torre, who read Duterte his Miranda rights before taking him into custody.

Duterte has since been transferred to the ICC detention facility in The Hague, Netherlands, where he is set to face charges of crimes against humanity over his administration’s deadly war on drugs.

HAGUE

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
