Condolences pour in for 2 PAF fighter jet pilots killed in crash

Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 5:31pm
Philippine Air Force FA-50 light fighter aircraft (back) taxis during the US-Philippines 'Cope Thunder' joint air force military exercise last year. The Philippine Air Force said an FA-50 fighter jet and its crew went missing after they flew out of Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base during an overnight operation.
Agence France-Presse

MANILA, Philippines — Messages of condolence from top officials have flooded in for the loved ones of two Philippine Air Force pilots who lost their lives when the FA-50 fighter jet they were operating went down in Bukidnon's mountainous terrain earlier this week.

Major Jude Salang-oy and 1Lt. April John Dadulla were on their way to a mission to support ground troops against local armed groups when their aircraft disappeared shortly after midnight Tuesday after taking off from Mactan, Cebu. The PAF confirmed on Wednesday that it had located the aircraft's wreckage in the Kalatungan mountain range along with the remains of the two pilots.

"This is an unfortunate incident and our hearts—the DND and AFP—go out to the families of the two pilots that we lost," Department of National Defense Spokesperson Arsenio Andolong told reporters at the sidelines of an event by the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday, March 6. "We really do feel for the loved ones who were left behind."
 
Andolong acknowledged the risks involved in all military operations while emphasizing existing safety measures. "These things sometimes happen in the course of missions but we try to institute systems to avoid these at all costs."

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered an immediate investigation into the crash, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said at a press conference on the same day.

"Pinamamadali po ng ating Pangulo ang maagarang pag-iimbestiga po dito kung saan nagkamali at kung ano pa ang maaaring maging remedyo sa mga ganitong klaseng pangyayari," Castro said. "Siyempre po, ang ating damdamin po patungkol po diyan ay nakakalungkot po kapag nangyayari sa atin ito."

(Our president is expediting the immediate investigation into where the mistake occurred and what possible remedies can be made for incidents like this... Of course, our feelings about this are sorrowful when such things happen to us.) 

The PAF confirmed in a statement Wednesday that they are "committed to providing all the necessary support to the bereaved families during this difficult time," while requesting "the nation's prayers for the eternal repose of our fallen pilots, whose service and heroism we deeply honor."

In a statement, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called for a thorough investigation while expressing his sympathies. "I join the nation in mourning the death of two gallant Philippine Air Force pilots who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our country, embodying the highest ideals of duty, courage, and patriotism," he said.

"I urge authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the cause of the crash," Gatchalian added. "The findings of this investigation should provide additional guidance and strengthen measures to ensure the safety of our airmen in future missions."

Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores (Bukidnon, 2nd District), whose district covers the area of the crash site, also offered condolences. "My condolences also go out to the PAF, who lost these pilots who died in the line of duty. We pray that their families find comfort in the prayers of a grateful nation, which they served until the very end."

House Speaker Martin Romualdez has also offered his condolences to the victims. He said in a statement that the two Air Force pilots "sacrificed their lives for the country."

"They are not just soldiers; they are sons, brothers, and fathers who left their loved ones to fulfill a noble mission. In their final flight, they carried the dreams of every Filipino for a safe, peaceful, and prosperous nation," Romualdez said in Filipino.

The pilots' remains have been recovered from the crash site. PAF spokesperson Ma. Consuelo Castilla told reporters on Thursday that their remains will be transferred to the Villanueva Air Base tomorrow or on Saturday to allow the Armed Forces of the Philippines to hold the appropriate honors. 

The PAF has grounded all 11 of its FA-50 fighter jets pending an investigation into the crash. — Cristina Chi 

AFP

AIR FORCE

MILITARY

PAF
