PAF locates missing fighter jet, confirms death of 2 pilots

Philippine Air Force FA-50 light fighter aircraft (back) taxis during the US-Philippines 'Cope Thunder' joint air force military exercise last year. The Philippine Air Force said an FA-50 fighter jet and its crew went missing after they flew out of Mactan–Benito Ebuen Air Base during an overnight operation.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force confirmed Wednesday, March 5, that search teams have located the wreckage of the FA-50 fighter jet that went missing Tuesday night, with both pilots found dead at the crash site in Bukidnon province.

The wreckage was discovered in the vicinity of the Mt. Kalatungan Complex in Bukidnon on Wednesday following a full-scale search and rescue operation that involved over 100 personnel, according to the PAF.

"With deep regret and profound sadness, the PAF announces the loss of the two pilots aboard," the PAF said in a statement.

The FA-50 fighter jet with tail number 002 lost contact with the rest of the flight involved in its mission "several minutes before they reached the target area of operations" past midnight on Tuesday.

The jet was part of a flight providing air support for ground troops engaged in an operation in Bukidnon. An earlier PAF statement said it was engaged in "tactical night operations."

The crash marks the first recorded accident involving the Philippines' FA-50 fleet since the aircraft were acquired between 2015 and 2017.

Following the incident, all 11 remaining FA-50 jets have been grounded pending a thorough investigation.

PAF Spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said they cannot "conclusive say anything" about the cause of the accident.

"This will have to undergo thorough investigation. There could be various reasons why this happened," Castillo said. "Hopefully, through the investigation, we will know the real reason why this happened."

The crashed FA-50 fighter jet was located using signals from the aircraft's emergency locator transmitter and locator beacons.

The aircraft was "totally wrecked," said Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Eastern Mindanao Command commander Lt. Gen. Luis Rex Bergante at a press conference on Wednesday.

The remains of the two pilots were found inside the aircraft, Bergante said.

According to the PAF, the search and recovery operation faced significant challenges due to the mountainous terrain and weather conditions. Over 100 rescuers, including special forces teams from the Philippine Army and civilian volunteers, were deployed to locate the crash site.

Information from the crash site was described as "intermittent" due to weak signals in the area, which complicated initial assessment efforts.

"We can't provide specific statements about the condition of the wreckage or details about the pilots yet, as we're still gathering all the facts," Castillo explained during the press conference.

Well-trained pilots

While the PAF spokesperson declined to reveal the identities of the pilots, she said they were well-trained members of the Air Force.

Castillo explained that to reach the level of flying an FA-50, pilots typically start with the S-211 trainer aircraft first, building up experience before being upgraded to the more advanced fighter jet.

"Our pilots are well-trained, especially if you are detailed to fly the FA-50 aircraft. Remember, this is our most prime fighter jets," Castillo said.

The PAF spokesperson said the investigation into the crash will be comprehensive and will examine multiple factors, including the aircraft's wreckage, maintenance records, pilot profiles, weather conditions during the mission and flight procedures.

Grounding of FA-50 fleet

Officials acknowledged that the grounding of the FA-50 fleet will have a big impact on Air Force operations, "especially if we don't have [other] fighter aircraft available."

Castillo said besides the FA-50, the Air Force has the S-211, which is used for training.

"We are committed to completing the investigation as soon as possible so that our fighter aircraft can get back to the air," the PAF spokesperson added.

In its official statement, the PAF requested "the nation's prayers for the eternal repose of our fallen pilots, whose service and heroism we deeply honor," and committed to providing all necessary support to the bereaved families during this difficult time.