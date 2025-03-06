^

PAF vows thorough probe into cause of fighter jet's crash

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 4:07pm
The Philippine Air Force (PAF) gets two new FA-50PH “Fighting Eagle” Fighter/Surface Attack/Lead-in Fighters Trainer Aircraft (F/SA/LIFTA) in its inventory, April 26, 2017, at the Haribon Hangar, Air Force City, Clark Airport, Pampanga.
Philippine Air Force via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force has vowed to conduct a "thorough and comprehensive investigation" into the fatal crash of an FA-50 fighter jet during night operations earlier this week as investigators reach the remote crash site on Thursday, March 6. 

The aircraft, bearing tail number 002, went down shortly after midnight Tuesday, March 4 while preparing to provide air support for ground troops in a military operation.

The spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) declined to identify the specific group being targeted, citing ongoing pursuit operations, but described them as having "large numbers" and involving "major personalities." 

"We assure you that the Philippine Air Force is going to be impartial, and we're going to conduct a very thorough and comprehensive investigation on this incident," PAF spokesperson Ma. Consuelo Castillo told reporters on Thursday.

The investigation team is currently "on their way" to the crash site secured by the Philippine Army to examine the wreckage.

"They're going to look at the general area, the aircraft parts that are remaining there, that's just part of the process. Along with that, we already had an initial investigation," Castillo said. 

"On the processes, tactics, techniques, and procedures being carried out for the mission — that's something we have to reassess also," the PAF spokesperson said.

The PAF has grounded all remaining 11 FA-50 jets pending the investigation, which will likely seek to determine if engine problems caused the crash. 

The AFP will examine multiple potential factors behind the crash, Castillo said.  

"A lot of factors are in play here. We're going to look at all angles—material factors, mechanical factors, human factors," she said. "Although as I've said, our pilots are very proficient and skilled, there are also other things that we have to consider. We're going to look at their medical records, their mental state records."

Environmental conditions at the time of operations will also be scrutinized. "Being conditioned at that time, precipitation, all that will be a factor," Castillo added.

Targets not cause of crash

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla provided additional context about the military operation the aircraft was supporting, though declined to identify specific targets. "Based on our intel on the ground, this group has large numbers and we have major personalities that are involved," she said.

Padilla also ruled out a connection between the crash and the local armed group the military was targeting. The PAF also lost contact with the aircraft "minutes before the actual engagement." 

The remains of both pilots who perished in the crash are currently undergoing recovery operations, with forensic examinations expected to be completed within a day. 

"After the retrieval of remains, the forensics will push through," Castillo said. "We are planning for the transfer of the remains to Villanueva Air Base either tomorrow or Saturday so that we can give appropriate honors to our departed."

Castillo confirmed that they are in "constant communication" with the families of the deceased pilots, though final internment arrangements remain pending.

The FA-50 that crashed was part of a squadron that took off from Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Mactan, Cebu, before the incident. These light combat aircraft have been central to the PAF's modernization program and are regularly deployed for both training and combat operations throughout the archipelago.

"Pursuit operations" related to the original military mission continue in Eastern Mindanao, according to Padilla. "As soon as it is finished, that's when we will determine the results of the operations that we are conducting," she said.

