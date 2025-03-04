^

Headlines

Leni Robredo endorses Ramon Magsaysay awardee for senator

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 7:23pm
Leni Robredo endorses Ramon Magsaysay awardee for senator
Former Vice President Leni Robredo with Ramon Magsaysay awardee and senatorial aspirant Roberto Ballon riding a boat.
Leni Robredo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo endorsed Zamboanga Sibugay fisherman Robert Ballon for his Senate bid.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 3, Robredo said that Ballon, who is popularly known as “Ka Dodoy,” “brought life back to his hometown” by planting mangroves.

“Ka Dodoy is running for the Senate and visited me in Naga today. He remains a true inspiration for all of us to this day,” Robredo said.

Ballon filed his certificate of candidacy aiming for a seat in the Senate on Oct. 7, 2024. He said that he wanted to strengthen climate laws in the country. 

He was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the Asian equivalent of a Nobel Prize, in 2021 after converting abandoned fish ponds into a 500-hectare mangrove forest without government backing. 

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation recognized Ballon for “his inspiring determination in leading his fellow fisherfolk to revive a dying fishing industry by creating a sustainable marine environment for this generation and generations to come, and his shining example of how everyday acts of heroism can truly be extraordinary and transformative.”

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

LENI ROBREDO

RAMON MAGSAYSAY AWARD

SENATE
