^

Headlines

Michael Poa returns to Sara Duterte camp as co-counsel in SC petition

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 4:43pm
Michael Poa returns to Sara Duterte camp as co-counsel in SC petition
The House Committee on Appropriations scrutinized the proposed P2.037-billion budget of the Office of the Vice President under Vice President Sara Duterte on Aug. 27, 2024.
HouseofRepsPH / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has confirmed that former Office of the Vice President spokesperson Michael Poa has joined the legal team representing Vice President Sara Duterte in her petition against the impeachment case filed against her. 

The Supreme Court's Office of the Spokesperson told reporters on Monday, March 3: "We are confirming that Atty. Michael Poa filed his Entry of Appearance as co-counsel for Vice President Sara Duterte.”

Poa, a lawyer by profession, said he views the petition as raising important constitutional concerns that need to be addressed, which he discussed with Duterte before deciding to join her legal team. 

“The decision to be co-counsel for the Vice President was brought about by the series of discussions I had with her,” Poa told Philstar.com.

“In my view, the petition filed before the Supreme Court also raises constitutional questions/concerns that need to be addressed," Poa added.

This development comes after Duterte filed a petition before the high court questioning the constitutionality of her impeachment by the House of Representatives, which was passed after 215 lawmakers signed in favor of it. 

Hoping for the impeachment complaint's nullification, Duterte asked the Supreme Court to issue a prohibition to prevent the Senate from acting on the case. 

Besides Poa, another lawyer representing the vice president is Israelito Torreon, who also serves as one of the legal counsels for detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

Return to Duterte's team. Poa’s decision to join Duterte’s legal team follows his resignation as the vice president's spokesperson last year. 

Poa announced that he vacated his post in November 2024 amid congressional scrutiny over the OVP’s use of confidential funds. He stated at the time that the pre-termination of his contract as a consultant was a “mutual decision” between him and Duterte, as he felt he could no longer maintain objectivity in the role while answering lawmakers' questions during hearings.

Before serving an OVP official, Poa was also the spokesperson of the Department of Education when Duterte was education secretary prior to her resignation in June 2024. 

Poa was known as Duterte’s go-to crisis communicator, handling sensitive issues that surrounded her tenure in both offices. — with reports by Ian Laqui

INDAY SARA DUTERTE

MICHAEL POA

OVP

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gun ban violators arrested near 1,400 &mdash; PNP

Gun ban violators arrested near 1,400 — PNP

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
As of Saturday, March 1, the PNP, recorded 1,398 gun ban violation arrests, citing reports from the National Election Monitoring...
Headlines
fbtw
Monsoon over; brace for warmer temperature

Monsoon over; brace for warmer temperature

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Warmer temperature is expected in the country as the northeast monsoon or amihan is about to end, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairperson George Garcia has invited a contestant from It's Showtime to the poll body's...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
'Nothing personal': New PCO chief Ruiz on agency-wide resignation call

'Nothing personal': New PCO chief Ruiz on agency-wide resignation call

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Malacañang's request for presidential appointees in his agency to resign was "nothing personal," newly installed Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fire razes UP Campus residential area in Quezon City
play

Fire razes UP Campus residential area in Quezon City

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
A huge fire broke out in a residential area in Daang Tubo, Barangay UP Campus, Quezon City on Monday, March 3.
Headlines
fbtw
March 4: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene prices cut by as much as P1.40 per liter

March 4: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene prices cut by as much as P1.40 per liter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
March kicks off with a welcome drop in fuel prices, providing motorists with around P1 per liter in relief after two straight...
Headlines
fbtw
How to stay safe during extreme heat? Here's what health experts say.

How to stay safe during extreme heat? Here's what health experts say.

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
In early March 2025, schools began calling off classes again as the scorching heat puts students and teachers at risk. On...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

9 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electi...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos warns vs fake news

President Marcos warns vs fake news

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
As the election season heats up, so does fake news, President Marcos warned Filipinos yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with