PCO chief Jay Ruiz ordered to divest from media company after PCSO deal

New Presidential Communications Secretary Jay Ruiz (left) upon his oath-taking on Feb. 24, 2025. In an image released in January, Ruiz, as president of Digital 8 Inc, shakes hands with IBC-13 President and CEO Jimmie Policarpio, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Assistant General Manager Lauro Patiag.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has announced that newly appointed Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Jay Ruiz must divest from his media company within 60 days.

Ruiz, a co-founder and former president of Digital 8 Inc, faces potential conflict of interest concerns due to his company's recent deal with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to broadcast lotto games.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed that Ruiz is preparing the necessary paperwork for divestment.

"To my knowledge, [the divestment] is in process, because he is already preparing his papers regarding that," Castro said at a press briefing on Monday, March 3, in mixed English and Filipino.

While businesses established prior to his appointment should not be problematic, any current conflicts of interest must be addressed, she said.

"Now that we are appointed, we really need to divest if there is a conflict of interest," Castro said.

Ruiz, a former ABS-CBN reporter, is the fourth PCO secretary under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration. He took over from Cesar Chaves, who stepped down in February.

Notably, the PCO's top position has had the highest number of turnovers among cabinet positions in Marcos's government.

What rules say. Existing codes of conduct, such as under Republic Act 6713, require public officials and employees to divest from private business interests that may conflict with their government duties.

Section 9 states, specifically that.