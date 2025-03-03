'Nothing personal': New PCO chief Ruiz on agency-wide resignation call

New Presidential Communications Secretary Jay Ruiz shakes President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s hand after he takes his oath as a cabinet official in February 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang's request for presidential appointees in his agency to resign was "nothing personal," newly installed Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Jay Ruiz said on Monday, March 3.

Over the weekend, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin issued a memorandum ordering PCO presidential appointees to hand in their courtesy resignations, giving Ruiz a free hand in forming his team.

Ruiz, in a Palace interview, said this practice is standard when a new secretary takes office.

He needs people around him he could trust, he said.

"For me, it is nothing personal. Many people may be affected, but of course, we will assess their performance... a proper evaluation," Ruiz said in ambush interview.

He alluded to past lapses, saying there was too much intrique and smearing. He also mentioned excessive intrigue, smearing and "leakages" of confidential documents, without providing specifics.

This reshuffling mirrors recent changes in the Department of Transportation under Secretary Vince Dizon, who similarly requested courtesy resignations from transport officials.

Office succession. Ruiz is the fourth PCO chief during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s term, marking the most replacements in Marcos' cabinet. His predecessors were Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Cheloy Garafil, and Cesar Chavez.

Garafil was the sole PCO secretary to last more than a year, with her term starting in October 2022 and ending in September 2024.

What PCO does. The PCO at Malacañang handles the government's official communication efforts. It is in charge of the president's messaging on programs, policies and national issues.

It also overseas media outlets such as PTV, Philippine News Agency and Radyo Pilipinas. It thus plays a key role in shaping public perception and maintaining transparency.