'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 12:07pm
'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant
On the February 28, 2025 episode of 'It's Showtime,' host Vice Ganda asks 'Sexy Babe' contestant Heart Aquino for her message for Comelec. The 20-year-old drew flak for admitting that she has little knowledge on the election body's function.
Screenshot via It's Showtime, GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairperson George Garcia has invited a contestant from It's Showtime to the poll body's office following a viral moment on the show, where the 20-year-old admitted her lack of knowledge about the election body.

Garcia told reporters on Monday, March 3, that contestant Heart Aquino, will be visiting the Comelec headquarters after lunch on Tuesday. 

"I invited her to go to the Comelec tomorrow after lunch. She will be coming from Pampanga," Garcia said in mixed English and Filipino.

The invitation comes after Aquino, a contestant on a beauty contest segment of "It's Showtime" last February 28, was asked to deliver a message to Comelec but admitted she had limited knowledge about the election body despite being of voting age. 

Host Vice Ganda remarked that Aquino's unfamiliarity with the Comelec was "bothersome."

Clips of the episode have since circulated on social media, prompting discussions online on the country's learning crisis and gaps in the Philippines' education system.  

RELATED: Philippines still lags behind world in math, reading and science — PISA 2022   |  When classes start today, many students will need help relearning last year’s lessons

The Comelec chief expressed understanding rather than criticism toward Aquino, suggesting her situation might reflect a broader lack of awareness among young Filipinos.

"We fully understand her. There are several other youth like her. It is our solemn duty to explain who we are and what we are doing," Garcia said.

The Comelec chairperson also acknowledged institutional responsibility in reaching young voters like Aquino. The scheduled conversation with her tomorrow is "for our full understanding as to why [it] is our failure," Garcia said. 

"We have to immediately rectify," he added. 

The Comelec chair views the upcoming conversation with Aquino as an opportunity rather than a reprimand and sees the potential for broader voter education.

"If she is converted as a believer, then we can perhaps do the same for others. Voters education is the key," he said.

Last year, Garcia urged election candidates to incorporate voter education materials in their campaigns to help citizens understand the voting process for upcoming elections. 

COMELEC

EDUCATION

VOTER EDUCATION
