^

Headlines

PNP to verify leaked memo on alleged bid to downplay EDSA bus lane use

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 5:34pm
PNP to verify leaked memo on alleged bid to downplay EDSA bus lane use
Public utility buses pass through the EDSA Bus Lane at the Santolan Station in Quezon City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — After drawing flak for using the EDSA bus lane, the Philippine National Police (PNP) addressed a leaked memorandum alleging that it had instructed officers to downplay the controversy.

PNP Public Information Office chief Police Colonel Randulf Ruano said on Thursday, February 27, that they are verifying the authenticity of the document.

The memorandum, purportedly signed by Police Major General Roderick Augustus Alba, director for police-community relations, outlined an initiative to release materials aimed at “minimizing the issue” surrounding the PNP’s use of the restricted lane.

“Batid namin ang mga ulat tungkol sa isang umano'y leaked memorandum, at kasalukuyan naming bine-verify ang authenticity at konteksto nito,” Ruano said at a press briefing. 

(We are aware of reports regarding an alleged leaked memorandum and are currently verifying its authenticity and context.)

He added that the PNP remains committed to the “highest level of transparency, accountability, and integrity” in its operations and communication.

The memorandum, retrieved and published by SunStar Davao, stated that the PNP’s alleged strategy included “redirecting public attention” and curbing negative sentiment through an information campaign.

What went before. PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil and Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo on Wednesday, February 26, defended the police's use of the bus lane, citing an emergency meeting that senior officials had to attend at Camp Crame the day before.

While the agency has a memo allowing the use of bus lanes in emergencies, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla did not defend the PNP. All he said was that he had not authorized any violation of traffic rules.  

RELATED: PNP defends EDSA bus lane use over ‘emergency,’ but DILG clarifies no authorization

Palace cautions against bus lane abuse

The Malacañang addressed the issue in a press briefing on Thursday, where newly appointed press officer Claire Castro emphasized that simply claiming an emergency does not justify the use of the bus lane. 

She stressed that such claims must be backed by evidence to prevent misuse.

“So, bago po sila gumamit ng busway, siguraduhin lamang po nila na hindi nila aabusuhin iyong ibinigay sa kanilang karapatan na gumamit ng busway dahil gamit lamang ang salitang ‘emergency,’” Castro added. 

(So before they use the busway, they should ensure that they do not abuse their right to use it by merely invoking the word “emergency.”)

She also clarified that emergency meetings do not qualify as valid grounds for the PNP’s use of the EDSA bus lane.

Zero tolerance for public manipulation

Meanwhile, Ruano said the PNP will not tolerate “any form or attempt to manipulate public opinion” or divert attention from more pressing matters.

“Naninindigan kami sa accountability at due process sa paghawak ng anumang paglabag na kinasasangkutan ng aming mga tauhan,” he added. 

(We stand firm on accountability and due process in handling any violations involving our personnel.)

As authorities work to verify the memorandum, Ruano assured that the PNP remains committed to engaging with the public transparently and responsibly. It also urged the public to seek information from credible sources.

What the EDSA bus lane is for 

The EDSA busway is designated primarily for city buses to ensure efficient mass transportation and provide commuters with a reliable travel option at any time of the day.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has authorized only emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire trucks, as well as convoys of the president, vice president, Senate president, House speaker and chief justice, to use the bus lane.

Violators face a fine of at least P5,000 for the first offense, increasing to P30,000 for the fourth offense.

WATCH: Who can use the EDSA bus lane?

DILG

DOTR

EDSA BUS LANE

EDSA BUSWAY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Risa presses Chiz on Senate caucus

Risa presses Chiz on Senate caucus

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Senate deputy minority leader Risa Hontiveros yesterday urged Senate President Francis Escudero to call an all-senator caucus...
Headlines
fbtw
Preventing Duterte 2.0? VP Sara&rsquo;s impeachment is a reckoning for past crimes &mdash; senator

Preventing Duterte 2.0? VP Sara’s impeachment is a reckoning for past crimes — senator

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
With the country facing the possibility of Vice President Duterte assuming the presidency in 2028, her impending impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's impeachment trial expected to define public opinion as Filipinos remain split &mdash; survey

Sara Duterte's impeachment trial expected to define public opinion as Filipinos remain split — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Filipinos remain deeply divided over Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment, with many still undecided on whether...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
SC seeks Palace, Congress comment on VP impeachment plea

SC seeks Palace, Congress comment on VP impeachment plea

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has directed the House of Representatives and the Senate to comment on the petition of Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos meets new ambassadors of Palestine, Sweden, Egypt, Slovenia&nbsp;

Marcos meets new ambassadors of Palestine, Sweden, Egypt, Slovenia 

1 hour ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his willingness to forge stronger ties with Palestine, Sweden, Egypt and Slovenia...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate outlines schedule of VP Sara Duterte&rsquo;s impeachment trial

Senate outlines schedule of VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has informed his fellow senators about the potential schedule for Vice President Sara Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
401 foreigners arrested in massive POGO raid in Pasay City

401 foreigners arrested in massive POGO raid in Pasay City

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Law enforcement authorities arrested 401 foreign nationals working for a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Pasay...
Headlines
fbtw
Global generosity wanes, but Filipinos remain among most dedicated volunteers

Global generosity wanes, but Filipinos remain among most dedicated volunteers

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Despite a global decline in generosity in 2024, a recent study found that the Philippines remains among the top countries...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with