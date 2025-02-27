PNP to verify leaked memo on alleged bid to downplay EDSA bus lane use

Public utility buses pass through the EDSA Bus Lane at the Santolan Station in Quezon City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — After drawing flak for using the EDSA bus lane, the Philippine National Police (PNP) addressed a leaked memorandum alleging that it had instructed officers to downplay the controversy.

PNP Public Information Office chief Police Colonel Randulf Ruano said on Thursday, February 27, that they are verifying the authenticity of the document.

The memorandum, purportedly signed by Police Major General Roderick Augustus Alba, director for police-community relations, outlined an initiative to release materials aimed at “minimizing the issue” surrounding the PNP’s use of the restricted lane.

“Batid namin ang mga ulat tungkol sa isang umano'y leaked memorandum, at kasalukuyan naming bine-verify ang authenticity at konteksto nito,” Ruano said at a press briefing.

(We are aware of reports regarding an alleged leaked memorandum and are currently verifying its authenticity and context.)

He added that the PNP remains committed to the “highest level of transparency, accountability, and integrity” in its operations and communication.

The memorandum, retrieved and published by SunStar Davao, stated that the PNP’s alleged strategy included “redirecting public attention” and curbing negative sentiment through an information campaign.

What went before. PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil and Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo on Wednesday, February 26, defended the police's use of the bus lane, citing an emergency meeting that senior officials had to attend at Camp Crame the day before.

While the agency has a memo allowing the use of bus lanes in emergencies, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla did not defend the PNP. All he said was that he had not authorized any violation of traffic rules.

Palace cautions against bus lane abuse

The Malacañang addressed the issue in a press briefing on Thursday, where newly appointed press officer Claire Castro emphasized that simply claiming an emergency does not justify the use of the bus lane.

She stressed that such claims must be backed by evidence to prevent misuse.

“So, bago po sila gumamit ng busway, siguraduhin lamang po nila na hindi nila aabusuhin iyong ibinigay sa kanilang karapatan na gumamit ng busway dahil gamit lamang ang salitang ‘emergency,’” Castro added.

(So before they use the busway, they should ensure that they do not abuse their right to use it by merely invoking the word “emergency.”)

She also clarified that emergency meetings do not qualify as valid grounds for the PNP’s use of the EDSA bus lane.

Zero tolerance for public manipulation

Meanwhile, Ruano said the PNP will not tolerate “any form or attempt to manipulate public opinion” or divert attention from more pressing matters.

“Naninindigan kami sa accountability at due process sa paghawak ng anumang paglabag na kinasasangkutan ng aming mga tauhan,” he added.

(We stand firm on accountability and due process in handling any violations involving our personnel.)

As authorities work to verify the memorandum, Ruano assured that the PNP remains committed to engaging with the public transparently and responsibly. It also urged the public to seek information from credible sources.

What the EDSA bus lane is for

The EDSA busway is designated primarily for city buses to ensure efficient mass transportation and provide commuters with a reliable travel option at any time of the day.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has authorized only emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire trucks, as well as convoys of the president, vice president, Senate president, House speaker and chief justice, to use the bus lane.

Violators face a fine of at least P5,000 for the first offense, increasing to P30,000 for the fourth offense.

